‘Supernatural’ & ‘Walker’ Prequels, ‘Gotham Knights’ Ordered to Series at the CW

Supernatural stars are involved in some way in three of the new dramas The CW has ordered to series.

The network has ordered for the 2022-2023 season prequels to two of its hit shows, Supernatural and Walker, The Winchesters and Walker: Independence respectively, as well as Gotham Knights, which while set in Gotham City and connected to Bruce Wayne, is not a spinoff of Batwoman (that series focused on Bruce’s cousin Kate Kane and was canceled after three seasons). Jensen Ackles is an executive producer on and will serve as the narrator (as Dean) of The Winchesters, Jared Padalecki is an executive producer on Walker: Independence, and Misha Collins will be playing Harvey Dent on Gotham Knights.

The Winchesters goes back to before Sam (Padalecki) and Dean to tell the epic, untold love story of how their parents, John and Mary, met, and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. It stars Nida Khurshid, Jojo Fleites, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger. Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce with Jensen and Danneel Ackles.

Walker: Independence is an origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. It stars Matt Barr, Katherine McNamara, Philemon Chambers, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian, and Justin Johnson Cortez. Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke serve as writers and executive produce with Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Laura Terry.

Gotham Knights takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights. Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson join Collins in the cast. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams serve as writers. Fiveash, Stoteraux, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden executive produce. Abrams is a co-executive producer. Danny Cannon is director and executive producer on the pilot only.

Pilots for all three were picked up in February. At the time, the CW also ordered scripts for six additional episodes for Zorro.