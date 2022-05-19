The CW has two new shows — with ties to fan-favorites — joining its primetime lineup this fall, and the network has released extended trailers for both.

The Supernatural prequel The Winchesters will be leading off Tuesdays and tell the story of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) parents, John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly), with Ackles narrating and executive producing. Then, Walker Independence, set in the late 1800s, follows Walker on Thursdays to take over the night, with Padalecki (who plays Cordell) executive producing and Katherine McNamara starring as Abby Walker.

The Winchesters (Tuesdays, 8/7c)

“Saving people, hunting things…” Supernatural fans will find a lot to love in the trailer — bookended with Dean and Baby — that shows how John Winchester met Mary Campbell (it’s not a meet-cute, but more a meet-ouch!) and got introduced to the world of hunting, despite his mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich) attempt to protect her son from getting into that life. Both are seeking answers about their missing fathers — both of whom we met on Supernatural — and it’s impossible not to think about the infamous “Dad’s on a hunting trip, and he hasn’t been home in a few days” after “dad was hunting demons and now he’s missing.”

Joining them are hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites). “Do all hunters have such tough beginnings?” John asks at one point. “The only thing worse than how it starts for hunters is how it ends,” Carlos tells him. And oh, do we know how true that is for John.

The investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney) takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But both the Winchesters and Campbells have secrets.

The Winchesters is from Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. It is written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions. Glen Winter directed and executive produced the pilot. Also serving as executive producers are David H. Goodman and McG.

Walker Independence (Thursdays, 9/8c)

Like Cordell (Padalecki), Abby Walker has lost her spouse in Walker Independence, the trailer for which (below) offers a look at how he’s murdered on their journey out West; he was to be the new sheriff in the town of Independence, Texas. She cross paths with Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), a curious Apache tracker as she continues on her way, then the diverse and eclectic residents of the town.

“People here, they’re all running from something, trying to find themselves. I guess that’s why they call it Independence,” Kate Carver (Katie Findlay), a burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, tells her.

And there’s thief and con artist, Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr, who played a character with the same name on Walker) — the two bump into each other, and she ends up trying to enlist him to help her kill the sheriff, Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian), whom she says murdered her husband. But he stops her.

Also in Independence are Kai (Lawrence Kao), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a local restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda, and the noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers).

Walker Independence is from CBS Studios with a teleplay written by Seamus Kevin Fahey from a story co-written by him and Anna Fricke of Pursued By a Bear. Both serve as executive producers along with Padalecki, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Laura Terry of Pursued by a Bear. Larry Teng serves as executive producer and director on the pilot.