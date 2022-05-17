Jimmy Kimmel to Bring ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Back to Brooklyn

Jimmy Kimmel is bringing Jimmy Kimmel Live! back to his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The ABC late-night talk show will bring back “Brooklyn Week” this Fall, the show announced Tuesday, May 17, marking the sixth time the series has made the cross-country trek from its Los Angeles base.

The five “Brooklyn Week” shows will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, just like previous iterations of the special event. Airdates and guests for Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘s 2022 “Brooklyn Week” will be announced at a later time.

Previous “Brooklyn Week” guests have included Eddie Murphy, Alicia Keys, Adam Sandler, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sen. Bernie Sanders, John Krasinski, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eminem, Cardi B, Wu-Tang Clan, David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Michael J. Fox, Chris Rock, Misty Copeland, Jay-Z, Kanye West, and more. Kimmel last brought his show home to Brooklyn in 2019.

Kimmel returned to hiss hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, May 9 after he and his family caught COVID-19 the week before. Mike Birbiglia stepped in as temporary host in his absence. During Kimmel’s first monologue back, he updated viewers on his health, saying he was feeling “very good” and assuring his whole family was doing well.

Kimmel then listed all of the late-night hosts who reached out while he was sick. Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, and James Corden all checked in on him, as did Stephen Colbert, who sent soup to his house (and was also recently out with COVID-19). One host he didn’t hear from was Seth Meyers.

Kimmel teased him for not checking in, to which Meyers responded on Twitter the next day, “Colbert said he was sending the soup from both of us…” Perhaps Meyers can make it up to Kimmel by being a guest during “Brooklyn Week.”

Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron, and David Craig executive producer Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature.