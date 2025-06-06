Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time getting stuck into the Donald Trump and Elon Musk drama on Thursday’s (June 5) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, describing the blow-up as “even better than I could have imagined.”

The president and the tech billionaire traded barbs back and forth on Thursday, just days after Musk exited his position as head of the unofficial government DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency). Since then, Musk has slammed Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” and accused him of being in the files about the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

“Elon Musk went absolutely nuclear,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue before asking for the Tesla CEO’s tweet to be displayed on the big screen. “He tweeted… ‘Time to drop the really big bomb. Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they’ve not been made public.'”

Kimmel could barely contain his glee, saying, “I knew this day would come, and yet somehow it’s even better than I imagined. It’s like coming down the stairs on Christmas morning and finding a second tree.”

“That’s a serious accusation. What does Elon know? What evidence could there possibly be that Trump was in league with Jeffrey Epstein? Other than this and this,” Kimmel continued, showing various photos and videos of a young Trump hanging out with Epstein.

“I don’t know what information Elon has, but I doubt he’s just making it up because if it’s not true, he could get sued for a zillion dollars for something like this,” the late-night host added.

Kimmel delighted in how quickly things have broken down between the pair, pointing to a Musk tweet from February where the billionaire gushed over the president.

“In February, Elon tweeted, ‘I love Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man.’ They couldn’t quit each other. It was like ‘Woke-back Mountain’ with these two,” the comedian quipped. “Now it’s all gone, and battle lines are being drawn.”

The host then turned his attention to Newsmax anchor Carl Higbie, who claimed, “Trump might be working with Elon in tandem here to tank his own bill in a 4D chess move.”

“These dumb guys are so dumb they assume other dumb guys like Trump are geniuses,” Kimmel said. “Like when you pull a coin out of a kid’s ear and he thinks you’re magic, that’s Carl Higbie.”

Wrapping things up, Kimmel noted how many MAGA supporters are “obsessed” with the Epstein files. “They see anything, they see any list of names, any lunatic posts anywhere online ― they treat them like they’re the Dead Sea Scrolls,” he said.

“But now you’ve got one MAGA hero accusing another MAGA hero of withholding the Epstein files because he himself is a part of them, and what do they do? I can’t wait to find out!” he continued. “My prediction: at the end of this, one of them’s in a cell with Diddy.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.