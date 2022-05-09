Stephen Colbert Experiencing COVID Symptoms, ‘The Late Show’ to Pause Taping

Stephen Colbert is experiencing COVID-like symptoms. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will pause taping indefinitely while the host recovers, the CBS late-night show announced on Monday, May 9.

“Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” the late-night show’s Twitter account shared. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”

Colbert previously tested positive for COVID-19 back in April, causing the show to cancel its April 21 taping. The show also paused filming during Colbert’s last bout with COVID, resuming May 2. Like last time, The Late Show will likely air repeats during the hiatus. In response to his possible recurring case, Colbert kept his sense of humor, tweeting “WORST. SEQUEL. EVER.”

Colbert handled the last incident with humor as well.

“Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” he tweeted at the time, then poking some fun at an upcoming guest. “Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.”

Guests on the May 9 episode of The Late Show were to include Sarah Silverman and Shaquille O’Neal, plus a musical performance from Sharon Van Etten. Guests throughout this week were to include Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Tracy Letts, Jean Smart, Hugh Dancy, Jake Tapper, Beach House, Ken Jeong, and Regina Spektor.

Colbert isn’t the only late-night host to contract the virus this month. Jimmy Kimmel announced he had COVID-19 on Monday, May 2, also sharing that Mike Birbiglia would take his place as temporary host of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

See Also Stephen Colbert Gives Emotional Sendoff to 'Late Show' Showrunner (VIDEO) Chris Licht exits after six years to become the new Chairman and CEO of CNN Global.

“Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to),” Kimmel tweeted at the time. “All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.”

“I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show,” Birbiglia responded. “Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends.”