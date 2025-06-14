‘Patience’ Joins ‘Grantchester’ on PBS, Nature’s ‘Underdogs,’ ‘Chosen’ to Prime Video, Remembering Brian Wilson
PBS adds to its British mystery roster with Patience, about an autistic young woman who assists the police in solving crimes, paired with the 10th season of Grantchester. With tongue in cheek, Ryan Reynolds narrates the nature series Underdogs, spotlighting wildlife’s “grade-A freaks.” The Chosen‘s fifth season, leading up to the Last Supper, premiers on Prime Video. CBS replays 2023’s Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys concert special as a tribute to the late Brian Wilson.
Patience
SUNDAY: A compelling British adaptation of the French crime drama Astrid introduces neurodivergent actress Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience Evans, an autistic young woman who works in blissful solitude in the York police department’s records office. Her knack for solving puzzles and finding patterns, ingrained by her late police officer father, brings her to the attention of Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf (Breaking Bad‘s Laura Fraser), whose life is as messy as Patience’s is carefully ordered. Bea takes Patience out of her comfort zone to help her team solve complex crimes, and the dramatic tension between Patience’s undeniable talent and her interpersonal insecurities makes for unusually emotional drama.
Grantchester
SUNDAY: Patience‘s companion piece is a longtime fan favorite, returning for its 10th season, the second featuring Rishi Nair as the Rev. Alphy Kottaram, the town of Grantchester’s latest in a series of attractive crime-solving vicars. Alphy’s “love ’em and leave ’em” history with women prompts mockery from DI Geordie Keating (the invaluable Robson Green), but a flirtatious encounter with an aloof librarian (Christie Russell-Brown) might change all of that. But first, there’s a case to solve, involving the shooting death at an Easter festival of a curmudgeon with a sign reading “The End Is Nigh” (how prophetic) while wearing a giant bunny head.
Underdogs
SUNDAY: When’s the last time you laughed out loud at a nature special? Such a response is inescapable while listening to Ryan Reynolds (in snarky, endearingly irreverent Deadpool mode) narrating the exploits of nature’s “Grade-A freaks … the most unlikely stars in the giant movie of life.” To which Reynolds adds, “I endorse these weirdos.” So do we. The first episode in this impressively photographed and wildly entertaining series spotlights “Superzeroes,” or “pathetic animals with superpowers.” Example: the indestructible honey badger, or the ancient velvet worm, whose spouts of slime can stop a wolf spider in its tracks. Stick around and you’ll see a cockroach go to war against a jewel wasp. You won’t be disappointed. Ditto if you want to hear Reynolds throw shade on wolverines. ABC simulcasts the first episode, with the second (only on National Geographic) depicting animals’ bizarre parenting practices.
The Chosen
SUNDAY: The table is set. The global hit series about the life of Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roumie) has reached the Holy Week in its fifth season, depicting the events from the triumphant arrival of Jesus into Jerusalem through his betrayal by Judas (Luke Dimyan) and his final breaking of bread with his disciples. The season, streaming exclusively on Prime Video, rolls out over three weeks, with two episodes Sunday and three more on June 22 and 29.
A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys
SUNDAY: In response to the visionary Brian Wilson’s death on Wednesday at 82, CBS has scheduled a replay of a concert special that first aired in 2023. Here’s how we reported on it at the time: Good vibrations echo throughout L.A.’s Dolby Theater in a two-hour tribute concert presented by the Recording Academy as part of a yearlong celebration of The Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary. Band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston sit back and enjoy while an all-star roster relive the fun fun fun of those “Surfin’ USA” times. Among the musical highlights: Brandi Carlile and John Legend‘s collaboration on “God Only Knows,” Charlie Puth‘s “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” Little Big Town’s “Help Me Rhonda,” My Morning Jacket’s “I Get Around,” Beck on “Sloop John B” and many more, with other participants including Andy Grammer, Fall Out Boy, Foster the People, Hanson, Michael McDonald & Take 6, Mumford & Sons, Pentatonix, St. Vincent, Weezer, and LeAnn Rimes.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
SUNDAY: One of the stronger and more suspenseful episodes of the zombieverse spinoff’s second season follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on separate quests into the heart of darkness that is post-apocalyptic New York City. Maggie brings along the Croat (Željko Ivanek) to scale a high-rise in search of her son Hershel (Logan Kim), while Negan infiltrates the abandoned Bellevue Hospital in hopes of finding life-saving meds for Ginni (Mahina Napoleon). Neither journey goes smoothly.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Grey’s Anatomy (Saturday, streaming on Netflix): The 21st season (which wrapped last month) of the long-running medical drama is now available on the streaming giant.
- To Barcelona, Forever (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): A sequel to last week’s To Barcelona, With Love picks up the romantic adventures of Erica (Alison Sweeney) and Anna (Ashley Williams) five months later.
- 2025 UFL Championship Game (Saturday, 8 pm/ET, ABC, streaming on ESPN+): The season ends with the XFL Champion DC Defenders battling the USFL Champion Michigan Panthers at the America’s Center in St. Louis.
- Jaws (Sunday, streaming on Peacock): To mark the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg‘s iconic shark thriller, the 1975 film classic and its less-classic sequels are available for streaming.
- Heart of Pearl (Sunday, 1 pm/ET, ESPN): An E60 Father’s Day special (also streaming on ESPN+) tells the story of former NBA and college basketball star Scot Pollard’s 2024 heart-transplant surgery and the athlete’s reflections on the death of his father Pearl from heart failure when Pollard was just 16.
- Collector’s Call (Sunday, 6:30/5:30c, MeTV): Sports buffs will salivate while surveying the memorabilia collection that Janay Smith inherited from her lawyer father, including Hank Aaron‘s jersey and the game ticket from the day he broke Babe Ruth‘s record.
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (Sunday, 8/7c, CNN): Sara Sidner reports on “The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White,” a remarkable story of reconciliation and reckoning among a multi-racial Southern family whose White side, the Simrils, are descended from slave holders, while the Black Simrills are descendants of slaves on the Simril plantation.
- The Mortician (Sunday, 9/8c, HBO): The absorbing true-crime series ends with the Lamb family of morticians convicted for their unscrupulous practices, while David Lamb also faces a murder charge.
- Hazardous History with Henry Winkler (Sunday, 10/9c, History Channel): The beloved Happy Days legend hosts a series looking back at the dangerous hobbies, behaviors, toys and other products of our past that have since been deemed toxic. The opener explores “Perilous Play,” exposing such toys as exploding science kits and potentially lethal lawn darts as well as worrisome playground items like slides that could rip your skin.