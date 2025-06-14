‘Patience’ Joins ‘Grantchester’ on PBS, Nature’s ‘Underdogs,’ ‘Chosen’ to Prime Video, Remembering Brian Wilson

Eagle Eye Drama / Toon Aerts

Patience

Series Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: A compelling British adaptation of the French crime drama Astrid introduces neurodivergent actress Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience Evans, an autistic young woman who works in blissful solitude in the York police department’s records office. Her knack for solving puzzles and finding patterns, ingrained by her late police officer father, brings her to the attention of Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf (Breaking Bad‘s Laura Fraser), whose life is as messy as Patience’s is carefully ordered. Bea takes Patience out of her comfort zone to help her team solve complex crimes, and the dramatic tension between Patience’s undeniable talent and her interpersonal insecurities makes for unusually emotional drama.

Kudos, ITV, and MASTERPIECE

Grantchester

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Patience‘s companion piece is a longtime fan favorite, returning for its 10th season, the second featuring Rishi Nair as the Rev. Alphy Kottaram, the town of Grantchester’s latest in a series of attractive crime-solving vicars. Alphy’s “love ’em and leave ’em” history with women prompts mockery from DI Geordie Keating (the invaluable Robson Green), but a flirtatious encounter with an aloof librarian (Christie Russell-Brown) might change all of that. But first, there’s a case to solve, involving the shooting death at an Easter festival of a curmudgeon with a sign reading “The End Is Nigh” (how prophetic) while wearing a giant bunny head.

National Geographic/Jason Isley

Underdogs

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: When’s the last time you laughed out loud at a nature special? Such a response is inescapable while listening to Ryan Reynolds (in snarky, endearingly irreverent Deadpool mode) narrating the exploits of nature’s “Grade-A freaks … the most unlikely stars in the giant movie of life.” To which Reynolds adds, “I endorse these weirdos.” So do we. The first episode in this impressively photographed and wildly entertaining series spotlights “Superzeroes,” or “pathetic animals with superpowers.” Example: the indestructible honey badger, or the ancient velvet worm, whose spouts of slime can stop a wolf spider in its tracks. Stick around and you’ll see a cockroach go to war against a jewel wasp. You won’t be disappointed. Ditto if you want to hear Reynolds throw shade on wolverines. ABC simulcasts the first episode, with the second (only on National Geographic) depicting animals’ bizarre parenting practices.

Courtesy of Prime Video

The Chosen

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: The table is set. The global hit series about the life of Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roumie) has reached the Holy Week in its fifth season, depicting the events from the triumphant arrival of Jesus into Jerusalem through his betrayal by Judas (Luke Dimyan) and his final breaking of bread with his disciples. The season, streaming exclusively on Prime Video, rolls out over three weeks, with two episodes Sunday and three more on June 22 and 29.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: In response to the visionary Brian Wilson’s death on Wednesday at 82, CBS has scheduled a replay of a concert special that first aired in 2023. Here’s how we reported on it at the time: Good vibrations echo throughout L.A.’s Dolby Theater in a two-hour tribute concert presented by the Recording Academy as part of a yearlong celebration of The Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary. Band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston sit back and enjoy while an all-star roster relive the fun fun fun of those “Surfin’ USA” times. Among the musical highlights: Brandi Carlile and John Legend‘s collaboration on “God Only Knows,” Charlie Puth‘s “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” Little Big Town’s “Help Me Rhonda,” My Morning Jacket’s “I Get Around,” Beck on “Sloop John B” and many more, with other participants including Andy Grammer, Fall Out Boy, Foster the People, Hanson, Michael McDonald & Take 6, Mumford & Sons, Pentatonix, St. Vincent, Weezer, and LeAnn Rimes.

Robert Clark / AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City

9/8c

SUNDAY: One of the stronger and more suspenseful episodes of the zombieverse spinoff’s second season follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on separate quests into the heart of darkness that is post-apocalyptic New York City. Maggie brings along the Croat (Željko Ivanek) to scale a high-rise in search of her son Hershel (Logan Kim), while Negan infiltrates the abandoned Bellevue Hospital in hopes of finding life-saving meds for Ginni (Mahina Napoleon). Neither journey goes smoothly.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: