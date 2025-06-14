‘Real Housewives’ Executive Dies While Giving Birth to Baby Boy

Real Housewives executive Lauren Miller died in the process of giving birth to a baby boy on Monday, June 9.

Miller worked on The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City before her tragic death.

On June 12, Shed Media took to Instagram to announce the sad news. “It is with devastated hearts that we share that our beloved colleague, Lauren, died unexpectedly just moments after giving birth to her baby boy,” the message read. “Lauren leaves behind her husband, Kevin, 3-year-old daughter, Emma, and newborn son, Jackson.”

Alongside the message, Miller’s employer invited people to consider donating to Kevin, as he “take[s] on this unexpected role as sole provider of the family.”

The update concluded, “Of all the things Lauren loved most, being a mother was at the top and ensuring that her children are being taken care of would mean everything to her.”

As of writing, a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $124,000 of its $150,000 goal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shed Media (@shed_media)



An update from the GoFundMe page noted that baby Jackson is “out of the NICU and at home with his dad and sister.” Kevin also shared the newborn “has been an angel and has eaten and slept like a champ,” and was “so alert and attentive already at just 4 days old.”

In the comments of the Instagram death announcement, Kevin shared, “Lauren is the love of my life and I was blessed by God that she chose to spend her life with me and give me two beautiful children to remember her every minute of everyday. Please pray for our family and thank you all for the prayers, kind words and thoughts. God bless. ❤️.”

Many others express their condolences, with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge writing, “Prayers for her family & friends. This is absolutely heartbreaking 💔.”

Another Instagram user shared, “This is so sad. Sending my support to all of you ❤️.”

Fellow Bravo personality Kenny Sperry, of Sold on SLC commented, “Absolutely heartbreaking.”

Our thoughts are with Miller’s family and friends during this difficult time.