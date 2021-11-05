‘9 to 5’ Reunion! Dolly Parton to Guest Star on ‘Grace and Frankie’

Grace and Frankie continues to add to its star power as we near the end of the record-breaking Netflix series. (With the seventh season’s 16-episode order, it will be the longest-running Netflix original series — comedy or drama — ever, with 94 episodes total.)

Dolly Parton will guest star in the final batch of episodes, staging the 9 to 5 reunion fans have been asking for between Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin. There are no further details, including character information. This announcement comes as the comedy wrapped production earlier this week. The first four episodes of Season 7 dropped in August, and the remaining 12 will premiere in 2022.

Grace and Frankie also stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher. All reprise their roles in the seventh and final season.

Fonda and Tomlin star as the leads — Grace and Frankie, respectively — whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands reveal they’re gay and leave them for each other. The sparring partners and partners-in-crime form an unlikely bond to face an uncertain future together and discover a new definition of “family.”

Showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris serve as executive producers along with Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

The series ending with Season 7 was announced back in September 2019, before Season 6’s premiere. Due to the pandemic, production on Season 7 shut down in March 2020, at which point those first four episodes that are already out had been completed.

Grace and Frankie, Seventh and Final Season Return, 2022, Netflix