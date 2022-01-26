‘Pachinko’: Apple TV+ Unveils First Look at International Drama Series (PHOTOS)

Apple TV+ has unveiled its first look at the highly anticipated international drama, Pachinko, which is set to premiere globally with three episodes on the platform beginning Friday, March 25.

The eight-episode series, which will be told in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English — will drop new installments once a week each Friday leading up to the April 29 finale. Based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel by the same name, Pachinko tells an epic story with an intimate tone about a forbidden love that turns into a sweeping saga.

The action traverses the globe between Korea, Japan, and America as an unforgettable story about war and peace, love and loss, and triumph and reckoning unfold.

Teasing the grand-scale tale are several sneak peek images featuring the show’s cast which includes Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Eun Chae Jung as young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja, and Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung as older Sunja.

Along with the photos, above and below, Pachinko is written and executive produced by The Terror and Killing Eve‘s Soo Hugh, who serves as the series’ showrunner. Also attached as executive producers are Kogonada and Justin Chon, both of whom directed four episodes each.

“They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, Pachinko is that project for me,” said Soo Hugh in a statement. “Not only is this a story of my forebears, it’s my tribute to them — to all of the ‘Sunjas’ buried deep in all of our family’s history. It’s been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew.”

Pachinko is also executive produced by Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer and Blue Marble Pictures’ Theresa Kang-Lowe. Meanwhile, Media Res’ Dani Gorin co-executive produces the series with Richard Middleton, David Kim, and Sebastian Lee.

Don’t miss Pachinko when it arrives on Apple TV+, and stay tuned for more details about the epic series as we approach the premiere.

