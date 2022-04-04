Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of April 4-10.

Killing Eve says goodbye with its final two episodes (April 10 on BBC America), and that lands at the top of our list this week because we can’t wait to see how it all ends for Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle’s (Jodie Comer) cat-and-mouse game. Also saying farewell, albeit not for good just yet, is The Walking Dead (April 10 on AMC), with the finale for the middle part of its last season — and Leah’s (Lynn Collins) return has us concerned for Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

S.W.A.T. celebrates a major milestone with an action-packed 100th episode (April 10 on CBS). Meanwhile, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) gets a blast from his past in the form of his former captain, Donald Cragen (Dann Florek) on Law & Order: Organized Crime (April 7 on NBC).

Over on streaming, there’s a new reality romance series coming to Netflix with The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (April 6), testing relationships with other matches and ending with a decision about the future (hence the title). Plus, there are two series returning on April 8: Woke (Hulu) with its second season, in which cartoonist Keef’s (Lamorne Morris) bigger platform leads to more problems, and Elite (Netflix) with its fifth season with love triangles and more drama.

