‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’: Meet the Couples Risking It All for Love (PHOTOS)

First comes love, then comes The Ultimatum. Six couples will put their relationships through the thick of it in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, debuting Wednesday, April 6 on Netflix.

The reality dating series is the latest concoction from the creators of Love Is Blind. One person from each of the couples has issued the ultimate ultimatum to their partner: They either get married, or they break up. The Netflix series will take that challenge to the next level by having each person “choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

The experiment will last eight weeks, and at the end, each must decide to either get married to the partner they came with or end their relationship. Love Is Blind hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey spearhead the reality series, and they said there’s a “massive difference” between the two shows.

“It’s gonna sound weird, but the stakes almost feel a little higher in Ultimatum because these are people who have been together for a period of time,” Nick told E! News. “The emotional anxiety in the room was like palpable, like you could feel it, it was an emotional roller coaster, and we were on it.”

As he explained, everyone on Love Is Blind was (in theory) there to find love. But on The Ultimatum, they’ve already found it. They’re just not sure if it’s lifelong. Vanessa noted because of the higher stakes, she and her husband were more open with the participants than they have been on Love Is Blind. To that end, “there were multiple dinners where we sat down and had a glass of wine with them and were just talking about the process and what we’ve experienced in our lives,” she said.

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum debut April 6. Episodes 9 and 10 (the finale and reunion special, respectively) will drop the following week on Wednesday, April 13.

Here, meet all of the couples participating in this chaotic experiment, from the shortest relationships to the longest.