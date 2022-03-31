‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’: Meet the Couples Risking It All for Love (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
The Ultimatum Couples
Netflix

First comes love, then comes The Ultimatum. Six couples will put their relationships through the thick of it in The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, debuting Wednesday, April 6 on Netflix.

The reality dating series is the latest concoction from the creators of Love Is Blind. One person from each of the couples has issued the ultimate ultimatum to their partner: They either get married, or they break up. The Netflix series will take that challenge to the next level by having each person “choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.”

The experiment will last eight weeks, and at the end, each must decide to either get married to the partner they came with or end their relationship. Love Is Blind hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey spearhead the reality series, and they said there’s a “massive difference” between the two shows.

'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Trailer Teases Netflix's Newest Dating Experiment (VIDEO)See Also

'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Trailer Teases Netflix's Newest Dating Experiment (VIDEO)

Series is hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey and comes from creators of 'Love Is Blind.'

“It’s gonna sound weird, but the stakes almost feel a little higher in Ultimatum because these are people who have been together for a period of time,” Nick told E! News. “The emotional anxiety in the room was like palpable, like you could feel it, it was an emotional roller coaster, and we were on it.”

As he explained, everyone on Love Is Blind was (in theory) there to find love. But on The Ultimatum, they’ve already found it. They’re just not sure if it’s lifelong. Vanessa noted because of the higher stakes, she and her husband were more open with the participants than they have been on Love Is Blind. To that end, “there were multiple dinners where we sat down and had a glass of wine with them and were just talking about the process and what we’ve experienced in our lives,” she said.

The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum debut April 6. Episodes 9 and 10 (the finale and reunion special, respectively) will drop the following week on Wednesday, April 13.

Here, meet all of the couples participating in this chaotic experiment, from the shortest relationships to the longest.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Series Premiere, Wednesday, April 6, Netflix

Vanessa Lachey Nick Lachey The Ultimatum
Netflix

Vanessa and Nick Lachey

The Lacheys will guide the couples through the intense experiment, helping them navigate the ups and downs of the eight-week process. The famous couple has been married since July 2011 and know a thing or two about working with your spouse on a TV show.

Shanique and Randall The Ultimatum
Netflix

Shanique, 24, and Randall, 26

Shanique and Randall have been together for one and a half years — one of the shortest relationships of the participating couples. But it’s the connection that matters, not just the time together. Shanique issues The Ultimatum to her partner.

Madlyn and Colby The Ultimatum
Netflix

Madlyn, 24, and Colby, 25

The other “youngest” couple, Madlyn and Colby have been dating for one and a half years. Here, it’s Colby who issues The Ultimatum to Madlyn.

April and Jake The Ultimatum
Netflix

April, 23, and Jake, 26

April and Jake have been dating for two years, and she’s the one to issue the Ultimatum.

Alexis and Hunter The Ultimatum
Netlfix

Alexis, 25, and Hunter, 28

Another two-year pair, Alexis is the one who issues The Ultimatum to Hunter.

Zay and Rae The Ultimatum
Netflix

Zay, 25, and Rae, 24

Zay and Rae have been together for two and a half years. Rae issues The Ultimatum to Zay.

Lauren and Nate The Ultimatum
Netflix

Lauren, 26, and Nate, 30

Lauren and Nate have also been together for two and a half years, and it’s Nate who issues The Ultimatum to Lauren.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Nick Lachey

Vanessa Lachey