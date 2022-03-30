‘Elite’ Season 5 Trailer Brings New Love Triangles, Revenge & More Crime Drama

Elite Season 5 is right around the corner. Netflix just released the official trailer for the upcoming season, debuting Friday, April 8, and it’s filled with glitz, glamour, and drama.

“At Las Encinas, the new semester means new love triangles, new students, new rules — and a new mysterious crime,” Netflix teases of Season 5.

“After Phillipe’s fateful New Year’s Eve party and Guzmán’s escape, the secret of Armando’s death threatens to destroy Samuel and Ari’s love story,” the description continues. “Meanwhile, Rebeca is in the midst of a journey of self-discovery, while Omar recovers from his final separation from Ander. Phillipe’s confession of abuse, Patrick’s uncontrollable fits of rage, Benjamin’s desire for revenge, a gift Armando gave Mencia that hides a secret that could destroy ‘the Benjamins’, a pact of silence between Samuel and Rebeca that will quickly be broken and will bring the worst consequences…”

Elite stars Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch, and Diego Martín return in the new season. Joining them are new cast members Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, and Adam Nourou.

Zenere plays Isadora, the young heiress of a nightlife business empire. Lamoglia plays Iván, the son of the world’s biggest soccer star. And Nourou plays a character named Bilal, who will apparently cause some complications this season.

la espera casi ha terminado. tráiler mañana. pic.twitter.com/S9VHfIvoGP — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) March 29, 2022

Netflix released first-look photos of Elite Season 5 on March 14. The streaming platform also confirmed Elite Season 6, along with three spinoff specials, in October 2021. Creator Carlos Montero said in a statement Elite is a story that keeps him coming back.

“Elite is a universe I always want to return to. As a creator and as a spectator,” he said. “It stimulates me, comforts me, encourages me. And the fifth season has been so great, so alive, that I know I’m going to come back to it more than twice and three times. It’s a feast for the senses. You’re going to enjoy it.”

Elite, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, April 8, Netflix