While Disney+‘s Marvel series slate continues to grow, only one live-action show has been renewed for a second season so far, and that would be Loki.

The series following Tom Hiddleston‘s God of Mischief took the streamer by storm in the summer of 2021, and following its Season 1 finale, fans were promised a second chapter in the ongoing story. With months and months of few details regarding Season 2’s progress, some updates were given in February 2022 when it was revealed that filming would take place in London during summer.

Since then, filming has commenced as is evidenced by photos taken by fans while shooting takes place around the U.K.

But who exactly is returning? The photos confirm the return of Tom Hiddleston along with Owen Wilson‘s Mobius and Sophia Di Martino‘s Sylvie. And Gugu Mbatha-Raw made an appearance on Good Morning America and teased her return as Ravonna Renslayer. “I know there is a Season 2, I know that I’m in it and that’s about all I can say,” she teased through some laughs.

“I just love Renslayer,” the actress added. “I’m so excited to explore her further and I’m so happy that people are really looking forward to the next season.”

It was also announced that Blindspotting‘s Rafael Casal would join the show in a major role that has yet to be announced. At San Diego Comic-Con it was also announced that Loki would return for its second season during the summer of 2023, making it roughly two years between the show’s next chapter and its first season run.

Others we’re hopeful will make a return alongside Hiddleston, Di Martino, and Wilson are Wunmi Mosaku‘s Hunter B-15, and perhaps another variant of Jonathan Majors‘ He Who Remains? Only time will tell for certain. Stay tuned as we update you on casting reveals regarding Loki Season 2, and catch up on the God of Mischief’s journey by streaming Season 1 now.

Loki, Season 2 Premiere, Summer 2023, Disney+