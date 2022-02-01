‘Loki’ Season 2 Is Set to Begin Filming in England This Summer

It’s been a while since Loki viewers learned the Disney+ Marvel series would return for a second season, and now, it seems they’re much closer to the God of Mischief’s return.

Following the show’s debut last June, questions about when fans would next see Tom Hiddleston step back into his beloved role began circulating and were thankfully answered with the Season 2 greenlight, but it’s been relatively quiet since then. Thankfully, Backstage is giving fans answers as the outlet reports that production for Season 2 is reportedly slated to begin this summer.

A listing on the site shares that filming for Season 2 is currently lined up to take place this summer at Pinewood Studios. The location has been utilized by Marvel before for titles including Eternals, Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Ant-Man and the Wasp among others.

No further details about the casting or storyline have been unveiled at this time, but the news is a promising start for eager fans. Tom Hiddleston will return in his titular role as Loki, and will hopefully be joined by Season 1 costars Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Jonathan Majors.

Only time will tell for certain who is returning and who isn’t, but considering Marvel’s penchant for using its toolbox of characters to the full extent, we’re sure there will likely be a few surprises up Season 2’s sleeves. Stay tuned for more information as Season 2 of Loki takes shape, and catch up on the thrilling first season streaming now on Disney+.

Loki, Season 2, TBA, Disney+