Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Better Sister’? Everything We Know

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Better Sister Season 1.]

Prime Video‘s The Better Sister took a big swing with a last-minute plot twist in the finale’s final seconds. A character that doesn’t die in the Alafair Burke book on which it’s based appears dead on a shoreline in the Hamptons right before the show’s final shot, breaking open the possibility of a second season in an unexpected way. The Better Sister Season 1 already covered all of the book’s plot, so anything from here would be a new creation if the show were to continue.

This sudden death was a major question on our minds when speaking with The Better Sister cast and creators about Season 1. So, what have they said about the possibility of The Better Sister Season 2? Here’s everything we know.

What is The Better Sister about?

The Better Sister, based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, is an eight-episode electric thriller about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.

The series stays pretty loyal to the book while taking some creative liberties. Paul Sparks‘ character, for example, doesn’t exist in the book, but they created Ken to be a love interest and supportive figure for Nicky. The biggest liberty they took was with Jake (Gabriel Sloyer), a colleague of Adam’s and Chloe’s former lover. Jake’s body washed up on shore in the Season 1 finale, but how he died was a mystery. Jake doesn’t die in the book, so what was this change about?

Who killed Jake in The Better Sister?

We asked showrunners Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado to explain this major plot twist and what it means for the show’s potential future. They maintained that it’s an ending to the Gentry Group storyline and not necessarily opening the door to a second season. Whether they made it as a tee-off to a Season 2 or not, this development establishes a foundation for a new story regardless.

“There’s so much drama and intrigue at play around Adam as a figure in terms of what he was doing with Gentry Group, in terms of what he was doing with Bill Braddock. And Jake is wrapped up in all of that in terms of this FBI investigation,” Milch explained. “And so the truth is, even though this is a story that starts about this family, it really has expanded out to what is a multinational global company that has huge implications. And so Jake is not only involved with these sisters, he’s involved with that much larger and obviously much more powerful organization. And so for us, it felt like it’s not only this family, the tension and destruction that has occurred of this family, it’s the ripple effect of the tension and destruction that has occurred when people are making these kinds of choices and engaging in this kind of violence. And so it felt inauthentic and insincere to us to say that the violence stops with the sisters, it’s just Nicky who’s doing it. No, this is violence that’s being perpetrated on a much larger and much wider scale.”

“And it was the ambiguity of how did it happen, by his own hand, by someone else’s hand, how dangerous a world are they in, that to me, just in that one visual, tells a whole lot of story,” Corrado added.

“I think it satisfies the first season beautifully,” Corrado said of ending Season 1 on a new murder mystery. “All these things are tied up in a way, if you want to think that way. But there’s always, because life is continuous, the, oh wow, we could actually do something with that. But I think that for this particular story, it felt like a period to us.”

How did The Better Sister end?

Nicky was revealed to be Adam’s murderer. She killed her ex-husband and father of her child after she learned that he was starting to physically abuse Chloe like he did her. Her and Adam’s son, Ethan (who was raised by Adam and Chloe for the most part), informed Nicky of the abuse, and that’s why she came to town in the first place.

The Better Sister ended with Nicky and Chloe having mended the major rifts in their relationship and sitting peacefully on the beach at Chloe’s Hamptons house. It was here that they vowed to each other to keep the secret about Adam’s real killer secret. Ethan was exonerated after Chloe provided reasonable doubt in the trial with the reveal of her affair with Jake. With Jake’s death, however, viewers are left wondering if the alibi Nicky and Chloe are talking about on the beach was about Adam or about him. Did they kill Jake? That’s something that the detectives on this high-profile case, Guidry (Kim Dickens) and Bowen (Bobby Naderi), would certainly be interested in knowing.

Guidry ended the season determined to get to the real truth about Adam’s murder. She’s convinced that the sisters were more involved than anyone knows. She’s right, but her hands are tied right now. This is another detail that opens the door to a possible second season. And fans might be interested in seeing how Chloe, Nicky, and Ethan evolve after the happy(ish) ending for their family. Catherine’s (Lorraine Toussaint) ending also felt like a setup for a second season, with her having a shocked and resentful reaction to Chloe getting Bill (Matthew Modine) arrested for his crimes committed in service of the Gentry Group. Toussaint told TV Insider that her “motherf***er” final line could be interpreted as a response to Chloe or to Bill. The former would set up a rivalry between these former allies.

Has The Better Sister been renewed for Season 2?

As of the time of publication, The Better Sister is still classified as a one-season limited series and there have been no signs of a renewal from Prime Video. Biel and Banks agree that there is room for the story to continue, but they’re not sure if their characters need to be involved.