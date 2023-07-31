‘Loki’: See Ke Huy Quan Join Tom Hiddleston in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Disney+ has released the official trailer for Loki Season 2, and Tom Hiddleston‘s God of Mischief is caught in a mind-bending, reality-hopping time crisis.

Hiddleston reprises his role as the titular Loki for the second season, which continues to follow the antihero as he works with the Time Variance Authority to track down superhero variants. The first season, which saw Loki hunting a female version of himself named Sylvie, ended with the timeline breaking and the creation of a multiverse.

As seen in the new trailer (watch below), Loki can’t stop slipping through time, much to the concern of TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). In order to fix the problem, Mobius seeks help from a TVA archivist, played by recent Best Supporting Actor Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan.

Earlier this year, Quan spoke about his time on set and a sweet moment when Hiddleston fanboyed over him.

“There was one particular day of shooting, and he found something on set, and he said… he saw it and he said, ‘Oh my gosh, I cannot believe I’m working with Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.,'” Quan shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“And he was so cute and so kind, and I was so excited, and I said, ‘Oh my god, did anybody get that on tape? Please tell me somebody got that on tape!’ He was incredible. We laughed so hard and… I didn’t want that shoot to end.”

Quan isn’t the only new face joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie is also set to appear in an unknown role in Season 2.

In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, returning cast members include Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

Created by Michael Waldron, Loki Season 2 will feature six episodes written by returning writer Eric Martin. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are on board to direct an episode of the series, while Waldron, Hiddleston, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Kevin Feige serve as executive producers.

Loki, Season 2, Premieres, Friday, October 6, Disney+