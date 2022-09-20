‘Loki’: Eugene Cordero Promoted to Series Regular For Season 2

Eugene Cordero, who plays Time Variance Authority employee Casey / Hunter K-5E in Disney+’s Loki, has been upped to series regular for the upcoming second season.

The news was first reported by Deadline, although Marvel has yet to officially comment. Cordero appeared in three episodes of the Tom Hiddleston-led superhero series and quickly won over fans with his comedic hijinx, such as using infinity stones as paperweights and not understanding what a fish is.

Cordero is known for his comedic roles, having starred as a series regular in the comedies such as Other Space and Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, and more recently, Tacoma FD and Star Trek: Lower Decks. He’s also appeared in the likes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Grace and Frankie, The Good Place, Veep, Wrecked, and Central Park. Most recently, he starred in the 2022 comedy film Easter Sunday, about a Filipino American family.

While Cordero’s part in Season 2 has yet to be officially announced, the actor spoke about his involvement in the sophomore season in an interview with Collider back in June.

“There’s so many moving parts in that universe that things keep changing, so I can’t really nail it down, but I’m excited,” he said. “I’m excited to do more, and I don’t know to what capacity I’ll be able to be a part of it, but I’m excited to do it. So yeah, get ready, it’ll be fun, I hope? No, it will be; it’ll be great.”

Created by Michael Waldron, Loki premiered on June 9, 2021, and sees Hiddleston playing an alternate version of the mischievous villain, who is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline.