NFL Reveals Super Bowl Pre-Game Lineup Featuring Mickey Guyton, Jhene Aiko & More.

The Super Bowl festivities will kick off with a music-filled pre-game ceremony on Sunday, February 13, featuring country star Mickey Guyton and R&B singer Jhene Aiko.

On Tuesday (February 1), the NFL announced the line-up for the upcoming pre-game ceremonies. This includes gospel act Mary Mary performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” with the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles and veteran DJ-producer Zedd serving as the official DJ for the player warmups.

Guyton — the first Black artist to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album — will perform the National Anthem, while 6-time Grammy nominee Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful.” In addition, New Amsterdam actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful” in American sign language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.

The Air Force’s 75th Anniversary will also be celebrated with a first-of-its-kind flyover over SoFi Stadium during the National Anthem. This Air Force Heritage Flight will see a formation of a P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and a F-35A Lightning II.

Super Bowl LVI will be contested between the National Football Conference (NFC) champion Los Angeles Rams and the American Football Conference (AFC) champion Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The Rams will be looking for their second Super Bowl title, while The Bengals are seeking their first.

Previously it was announced that hip-hop and R&B legends Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. The performance will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation, who teamed up with the NFL in 2019 as an entertainment consultant with the aim of adding greater diversity to the annual sports event.

Super Bowl LVI, Sunday, February 13, NBC and Peacock