Super Bowl LVI Halftime: Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & More to Perform

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show has found one stellar lineup of stars to perform at the SoFi Stadium-set game in Inglewood, California.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar are slated to take center stage for the major musical event tied to football’s biggest game of the year. Set for Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Super Bowl will air on NBC and Telemundo as well as stream live on Peacock.

Announced by the NFL, this will be the first time all five artists perform together on stage, making for one exciting moment. They follow the previous Super Bowl Halftime act, The Weeknd who wowed with his solo performance at last year’s game.

Super Bowl LVI marks the first time in nearly 30 years that the big game has been hosted in the greater Los Angeles area. Together, the artists will create a 12-minute performance allowing all of their talents and music genres to shine.

Largely credited with influencing what people know as hip hop today, Dr. Dre’s involvement also includes a collaboration between Pepsi and the NFL which will support the launch of Regional School #1. The magnate high school in South Los Angeles is based on the nationally recognized USC Iovine and Young Academy program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in a statement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Super Bowl LVI, Sunday, February 13, 2022, NBC