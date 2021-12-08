The Voice is just a week away from crowning its Season 21 champ, and the competition is intensifying for the remaining Top 5.

The December 7 episode opened with eight performers still in the running until America’s Vote was revealed. Team members from groups, helmed by coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton, were pitted against one another as the bottom four singers were forced to sing to stay in the game.

But first, things kicked off with a lighthearted special performance from country star Carly Pearce, who sang her hit single “29.” Next up, Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen, Team Blake’s Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, and Lana Scott, Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom, Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti, and Jershika Maple took to the stage to begin unveiling the season’s saved competitors.

The first name to be announced as safe by host Carson Daly was Team Blake’s Wendy Moten, but further reveals had to wait as Legend took time in the spotlight to sing his holiday tune “You Deserve It All.” After a brief virtual check-in with Kenan Thompson ahead of the People’s Choice Awards, Daly further revealed that Girl Named Tom and Paris Winningham were also saved heading into the finale.

Joining the evening’s lineup of performers, Blake Shelton serenaded the crowd and viewers at home with his song “Come Back as a Cowboy.” This lead to the final reveal as Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia was saved, leaving Lana Scott, Joshua Vacanti, Jim and Sasha Allen, and Jershika Maple to compete for America’s Vote in the Instant Save.

See there’s performances here:

Team Blake’s Lana Scott sings Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti performs Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen sing Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl”

Team Legend’s Jershika Maple performs Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “Break Every Chain”

Ultimately, it was Team Legend’s Jershika Maple who came out victorious, rounding out Season 21’s Top 5. So, who will win? Vote for your favorites and stay tuned as The Voice wraps its current season on NBC.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC