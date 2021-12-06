William Shatner’s Space Flight Features in Amazon’s One-Hour Special ‘Shatner in Space’

William Shatner‘s journey into outer space will be documented in a one-hour Prime Video special, set to premiere on Wednesday, December 15.

Shatner in Space will detail the events before, during, and after the Star Trek actor’s life-changing flight, which saw him become the oldest person to ever travel to the cosmos. The documentary will also highlight Shatner’s growing friendship with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, whose dreams of space travel were inspired by the original Star Trek series.

The Captain Kirk actor made the announcement during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, the virtual version of the world’s largest fan convention in São Paulo, Brazil.

“My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined,” said Shatner. “This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.”

Shatner also shared the exciting news with his Twitter followers, writing, “I’m hoping the @PrimeVideo special is a gift for everyone on this final night of #Chanukah.”

I’m hoping the @PrimeVideo special is a gift for everyone on this final night of #Chanukah pic.twitter.com/cwop6jC3JS — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 6, 2021

In an interview with NBC’s Today in October, Shatner said he was “overwhelmed” with the view from the spacecraft’s window and it made him worried for the future of Earth.

“We need to take care of the planet, but it’s so fragile,” he said. “There’s this little tiny blue skin that is 50 miles wide, and we pollute it, and it’s our means of living.”

The special is produced by Amazon Studios, Blue Origin, Film 45, Jason Ehrlich Productions, and Bright Spot Content.

Shatner in Space, Wednesday, December 15, Prime Video