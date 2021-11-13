’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: The Last Straw (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 12.]

The clock is ticking as Kenneth and Armando prepare to walk down the aisle, and Jenny finally gets the green light to marry Sumit. But, is he really ready to settle down again? Plus, Evelin already has here eyes on a divorce…before tying the knot with Corey.

Find out which couples will say “I do” below.

Jenny & Sumit: The Countdown Begins

After years of waiting, Jenny finally gets the answer she’s been hoping to hear: She can officially marry Sumit, with both his parents’…tolerance (not quite approval), and per Sumit’s astrologer, a small wedding outside of the temple.

Yet, Sumit is already getting cold feet. “Oh my gosh, it’s happening very quickly,” he stresses. “Now the nerves are starting…Now I’m scared of marrying.”

Jenny suggests they wed at the courthouse in 10 days. “Let’s not her mom change her mind, please,” Jenny somewhat jokes. “I’m not pressuring you, right?”

She continues to reassure Sumit that she will “never stop loving” him. Sumit knows that Jenny is the one for him, but it’s that final step down the aisle that he can’t get over. And, understandably, Jenny is “not happy” about Sumit’s fears. Even Sumit’s friend suggests that Sumit should come clean to Jenny about not being ready to commit.

Corey & Evelin: Not So Merrily Marrying

Corey is elated that things feel “back on track” with Evelin. However, Evelin warns him that divorce is still not out of the question if they do go through with the wedding.

“You know I’m always prepared for the worst,” she states. Evelin eventually apologizes, but admits she is still guarding her heart.

Kenneth & Armando: Kid Conundrum

Two days before their wedding, Kenneth and Armando’s respective families arrive in town. Armando is especially anxious to gage his father’s mood over the wedding weekend, but things seem to be off to a good start.

Later, Armando’s family meets Kenneth’s children (and grandchild!) for the first time over dinner. Kenneth gets emotional speaking with his four kids, and opens up about potentially expanding his family via adoption. Kenneth’s daughter starts crying, and wonders aloud if Kenneth will “get so wrapped up” with his “new” family. Heartbreakingly, Kenneth’s kids tell him that they miss him in Florida.

Kenneth confesses, “I’m a little bit disappointed in some of their reactions…I honestly thought they would be a little more onboard with it and a little more supportive. This is a difficult position for me to be in because I was always programmed to put my children first and they were the priority, and now to put my soon-to-be husband first is really hard on me.”

Ariela & Biniyam: Clarity, At Last

Ariela’s mother confronts Biniyam over the rumors that Biniyam had women over to the house when Ariela was gone. Biniyam’s sister defensively explains that Biniyam’s home was in fact converted into a music studio.

Biniyam denies ever cheating on Ariela, and can only hope that Ariela will believe him.

Ellie & Victor: Forgive, Forget, & Look to the Future

Victor is still reeling from the devastation during the hurricane, and Ellie is left to pick up the pieces. “I’m understanding his mindset right now,” she explains. “It’s only been two weeks since it happened, so of course you’re going to be on edge. I have to be more sensitive to that. I will have more patience with you…I just want to be on your side.”

Now, all they need to focus on is opening their beachside café post-storm, which is not as easy as it sounds…

Next week, Alina and Steven seem to legally wed, and Corey hopes his brother will attend his wedding. And, Ariela suggests that Biniyam move to the U.S. with her as Armando worries his family will be “disgusted” during his wedding day. Plus, Ellie hopes to “magically not be” with Victor, and Jenny contemplates leaving an indecisive Sumit for good.