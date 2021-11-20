’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: In Trouble With In-Laws (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 13.]

How do partners move forward if their families don’t approve? Just when Jenny and Sumit are able to tie the knot, Sumit gets cold feet. Meanwhile, Corey’s brother has reservations about Evelin, and Armando fears that Kenneth’s children (and his own father) won’t approve of his future with Kenneth.

At least Ariela’s mother Janice is actually helping her daughter and Biniyam mend their relationship. Find out where each family stands below.

See Also '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way': The Last Straw (RECAP) Kenneth has a heartbreaking realization about expanding his family, while Evelin already is eyeing a divorce...before tying the knot.

Steven & Alina: “Dumb” Love

Nothing is more romantic than going to a marriage office…on a deadline. Alina calls making the appointment to tie the knot “such a relief,” especially since her visa has a ticking clock. “He might start communicating with other girls again,” she says in a confessional. Because that’s a good reason to get married!

“Even though it’s happening so fast, we’re still doing it which is kind of stupid,” Steven tells his bride-t0-be. “But that’s what love is about: being dumb sometimes. I kind of pushed it to the last minute.”

With her marriage license in hand, Alina has to find a wedding dress in just 24 hours. Anddd her mother still does not give her blessing.

Ariela & Biniyam: Relocation Worries

Ariela’s mother Janice has been helping Biniyam and Ariela mend their relationship, and the couple decide to stop fighting. “I love you, ya big jerk,” Ariela coos before kissing Biniyam.

The couple meet with an immigration attorney to discuss relocating to the U.S. permanently. “He made me look stupid in front of all his friends, his family,” Ariela admits. “I just don’t want to face any of these people [and go back to Ethiopia].”

However, due to U.S. quarantine mandates, Ariela will have to be in Ethiopia for a few weeks before traveling to New Jersey.

Victor & Ellie: More Than Just Trouble in Paradise

Money can’t buy you happiness, as Ellie sadly realizes. “He’s got a f–king chip on his shoulder, for sure,” she vents to a TLC producer after getting in yet another fight with Victor.

Meanwhile, Victor says that Ellie should just “add up the money” he owes her over two years and then leave. “She thinks I’m using her for money and seriously that’s not the deal,” Victor tells the camera, as Ellie wishes she could “magically not be here” anymore.

Once again all their couple woes are just chalked up to “miscommunication” and not the fact that they are a poor match.

Armando & Kenneth: A Dramatic Wedding Day

Since Kenneth told his children that he’s looking to adopt, Armando fears that his step-children will “resent” him. “I can see the struggle. I put myself in their position,” Armando explains to Kenneth.

And, it’s not just Kenneth’s side that has drama ahead of the wedding: Armando is worried that his father will not approve of too much PDA between him and his groom, while Kenneth just wants to enjoy their big day.

Even on the morning of their wedding, Armando tells Kenneth that he’s scared his family will be “disgusted” at their wedding. “I’m about to marry the man of my dreams,” Kenneth sums up. “I don’t want ‘disgusting’ and ‘first kiss’ to be in the same sentence.”

Can’t these two fan favorites just finally relax and be happy?!

“Don’t regress, because you can’t think about that crap,” Kenneth lovingly tells Armando. “This is almost your official coming out to all your family and your extended family. Everyone is going to see the real you and I think it’s a beautiful thing. I just want you to embrace it and live in the moment…It’s about us, but it’s really about you.”

Corey & Evelin: Family Disapproval

Corey is grappling with his own family issues as he tries to encourage his brother to travel for the wedding. Ironically, Corey’s friend (and Evelin’s ex) does want to go to the nuptials. “I would like you to be there, because no one from my family is coming,” Corey tells him. “Not one person is coming.”

Jenny & Sumit: Who’s In Control?

After years of trying to tie the knot, Sumit can finally marry Jenny…but he once again pushes back the marriage license process. “I’m hurt that he didn’t tell me,” Jenny rightfully states in a confessional, “and I’m mad that he did it.”

Sumit cites his previous divorce as the reason why he is hesitant to marry Jenny. “I know for sure that you don’t want to marry me,” Jenny claps back. “Then I really shouldn’t be here.”

But Sumit believes that Jenny is weaponizing her visa status to go back to America. “This is exactly my fear about marriage,” Sumit states. “After we get married, she’ll try to control me.”

Jenny frets over what to do, but she can’t say goodbye to Sumit just yet. As Jenny’s friend asks, “How are you going to convince him [you’re serious] if you’re not even convinced yourself?”

Previews

Next time, Kenneth and Armando as well as Steven and Alina have their respective weddings. Umm what, ok apparently Sumit and Jenny are also having a secret wedding? Plus, Ariela has doubts about going back to Ethiopia with Biniyam for his K-1 visa interview, and Evelin also prepares for her big wedding ceremony even though she is already married to Corey.