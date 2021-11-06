’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Hopelessly Homesick (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 11.]

The couples grapple with being distant from their loved ones as Kenneth is far from his grandson, and Ariela is faced with an unexpected ultimatum as she’s long-distance from fiancé Biniyam. Meanwhile, Steven is worried that if he leaves, Alina will not live up to her promise of converting to Mormonism.

This kind of absence certainly does not make the heart grow fonder, it seems. Let’s dive in.

Jenny & Sumit: Looking to the Stars As a Last Resort

Sumit guides Jenny on how to be a proper hostess when their family astrologer (yes, you read that right) comes to visit. But, this star watcher has no problem laying down the law and calling out Sumit’s mother for infringing on Jenny’s home. He even predicts that Jenny “will learn” how to be a housewife.

“What is happening is destiny,” he adds. “If [Sumit’s mother] cannot bless you, she should not curse you.” Eventually, Sumit’s parents do (kind of) approve of Jenny, even though they’ll “have to see” about the wedding. Well, that only took years.

Even Sumit is “speechless” from the news. “I am so happy today,” he says with a smile. Jenny also says that they can get married whenever, as his parents won’t stop them now. Still, Sumit continues to have cold feet about actually tying the knot.

Ariela & Biniyam: On the Brink

Ariela’s mother accompanies her to Kenya for support when she goes to see Biniyam again. After a “brutal trip” there, Ariela speaks of how emotional she is in reuniting with her fiancé. “Honestly, this has been one of the most trying times in my life,” she says through tears. “I feel so brokenhearted. I am scared to see him.”

Her mom is comforting, somewhat: “You have a great life ahead of you, whether that’s with him or without him.”

Ariela later confronts Biniyam, and tries to get him to apologize for his lack of communication. However, Biniyam doesn’t think he did anything wrong. “This is something that she’s imagining from far away,” he states in a confessional.

This pushes the already vulnerable Ariela to the brink. “I will never be in a romantic relationship with you again,” she says. “I feel really sorry for you and the life that you are going to have.”

Kenneth & Armando: Homesick With Worry

As Armando continues to struggle with his parents, Kenneth reunites with his own children and grandson Cooper after more than a year apart. His daughter Madison and her son Cooper meet Armando’s daughter Hannah for the first time in Mexico, and the two tots immediately hit it off.

“I just wish I could mesh my two worlds together,” Kenneth tells Madison, confiding in her that he might get even “more homesick” after she leaves. At least Armando’s dad is now officially coming to the wedding!

Steven & Alina: Pressure’s On

Even though Steven proposed, he is hesitant to walk down the aisle with Alina immediately. But, due to their impending visa expirations, they will have to say “I do” sooner than expected. Also — cue up Steven pressuring Alina to vow to get baptized as soon as possible, since she can’t convert before the wedding due to COVID-19. “It feels like you don’t trust me,” Alina cries.

Corey & Evelin: Second Time’s the Charm

Instead of letting couples therapy run its course, Corey plans an extravagant re-proposal to Evelin, complete with a poster reading: “Will you marry me…again?” And, Evelin shockingly says yes.

“I feel like he actually listened, and this is a great example of him actually trying,” she explains in a confessional. Meanwhile, Corey feels “relieved” that his wife is ready to move forward in their relationship.

Previews

Sumit acknowledges that he’s “scared” to get married again, and Evelin is worried to fully re-commit to Corey. Plus, Kenneth tells his daughters that he might be adopting a child, and Ariela’s mother straight up asks Biniyam if he cheated.

The drama never ends!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.