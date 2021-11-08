Ranking the Success of TV Dating Shows: ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Married at First Sight’ & More

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Untitled design - 2019-04-16T131258.386

Trying to turn a reality TV romance into a long-lasting marriage is quite the challenge, it turns out! But if you have must, you have better odds on some dating shows than you do on others, as you can see here.

We’ve ranked eight of the most popular dating shows by their success rates, i.e. the average number of marriages per season. And we gotta say, Married at First Sight was a surprise!

Scroll through the gallery below for the ranking, ordered from least to most successful.

Is 'Sexy Beasts' Netflix's Strangest Dating Show to Date?See Also

Is 'Sexy Beasts' Netflix's Strangest Dating Show to Date?

Find out how it compares to the weirdest dating shows on the streaming service!
Temptation Island - Season 1
Mario Perez/USA Network

Temptation Island

Of the couples who appear on this USA reboot, not many survive the temptations of the island. At least we’ve heard about two engagements from the show: Shari Ligons and Javen Butler are set to be married, as are Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen. For now, however: 0 married couples, 3 seasons.

ABC's
Dave Hagerman/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor

Only one Bachelor is still together with and married to his winning woman: Season 17’s Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (above) tied the knot in 2014. Two other Bachelors are married to their runners-up, however—Season 13’s Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney and Season 22’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham—and Season 25’s Matt James recently reunited with winner Rachael Kirkconnell. Still, we’re calling it: 1 married couple, 25 seasons.

TRISTA RYAN S WEDDING
Dala Yitzhak/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette

Three Bachelorettes are still in wedded bliss with their Final Rose recipients: Season 1’s Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter (above), Season 9’s Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried, and Season 13’s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. The success rate might rise soon: Two recent Bachelorettes, JoJo Fletcher and Tayshia Adams, are still engaged to their winners. But in the meantime: 3 married couples, 17 (completed) seasons.

JORDAN, JOE, NYSHA, TIA, KENNY, CHELSEA, KRYSTAL, WILLS, KEVIN, KENDALL, ANNALIESE, ANGELA, ASTRID, ERIC, JOHN, CHRIS, DAVID, BIBIANA, NICK
ABC/Paul Hebert

Bachelor in Paradise

So far, The Bachelor’s Mexico-set summer offshoot has produced two surviving marriages: Season 2’s Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, and Season 4’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk. Ten other couples are still dating or engaged, including seven from Season 7, the most recent go-round. But for now: 2 married couples, 7 seasons.

are-you-the-one-amber-ethan
Instagram

Are You the One?

A handful of the contestant couples from this MTV show are still together, even ones who weren’t “perfect matches.” As far as we know, though, only Season 1’s Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond (above), Season 4’s Cam Bruckman and Carolina Duarte, and Season 6’s Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam have walked down the aisle. Current status: 3 married couples, 8 seasons.

jamie_doug_people_mag0573_f
Lifetime

Married at First Sight

For a reality series about marriages as first dates, this Lifetime show’s success rate is surprisingly high. Still married are—deep breath!—Season 1’s Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner (above); Season 5’s Anthony D’Amico & Ashley Petta; Season 6’s Jephte Pierre & Shawniece Jackson; Season 7’s Bobby Dodd & Danielle Bergman; Season 8’s AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen and Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth; Season 9’s Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson and Deonna McNeill & Gregory Okotie; Season 10’s Jessica Studer & Austin Hurd; Season 11’s Amelia Fatsi & Bennett Kirschner, Karen Landry & Miles Williams, and Amani Smith & Woody Randall; and Season 12’s Briana Miles & Vincent Morales. Track record: 13 married couples, 12 (completed) seasons.

Cameron + Lauren_Love Is Blind_Netflix
Netflix

Love Is Blind

Love may be Blind, but it’s not always built to last. Of the six couples who made it to the show’s first season finale, two duos said their I do’s: Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton (shown above) and Amber Pike & Matthew Barnett. 2 married couples, 1 season.

TLC
TLC

90 Day Fiancé

By our last count—calculated through our exhaustive (and sometimes exhausting) research—it seems 31 couples from this TLC reality show are still married and actually together, including Season 4’s Pedro and Chantel Jimeno (above). 31 married couples, 8 seasons.

90 Day Fiancé

Are You the One?

Bachelor in Paradise

Love Is Blind

Married at First Sight

Temptation Island

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette