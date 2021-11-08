Ranking the Success of TV Dating Shows: ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Married at First Sight’ & More

Trying to turn a reality TV romance into a long-lasting marriage is quite the challenge, it turns out! But if you have must, you have better odds on some dating shows than you do on others, as you can see here.

We’ve ranked eight of the most popular dating shows by their success rates, i.e. the average number of marriages per season. And we gotta say, Married at First Sight was a surprise!

Scroll through the gallery below for the ranking, ordered from least to most successful.