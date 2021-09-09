‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7 Adds Aisha Tyler, Plus Watch a New Trailer (VIDEO)

It’s Morgan Jones (Lennie James) vs. Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) when Fear the Walking Dead returns for its seventh season in October. Who will win? And who will have to be stopped?

Those are the questions after checking out the new trailer and key art. AMC has also announced that Aisha Tyler, who directed a Season 6 episode, will appear in Season 7. You can see her in the new preview (and the photo above).

“I’m done listening to you, Morgan. Everyone is. Everyone tried it your way and look what happened,” Strand says over the radio. “Face the truth, Morgan. You failed. And now it’s my turn. I’m going to do what you couldn’t. I’m going to rebuild the world. I’m going to help everyone that you let down, all while you watch from the outside.”

Morgan is all for that. “You should rebuild the world, Victor. You should help people,” he replies and warns, “but if I hear that is not what you’re doing, if I hear that you’ve hurt anybody that I care about, I swear to God, I will come for you, Victor, and I will do what you tried to do to me on that submarine — only I won’t miss.”

Might Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) find Victor and get through to him? “No, she won’t,” he says. “She won’t have anything to do with me after this.”

Watch the trailer below for more, including both living and undead threats and a couple characters making time for a little romance.

When Season 6 ended, Teddy (John Glover) had brought about his vision of “The End” by detonating nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape. Now, it’s up to those who survived to decide what “The Beginning” will be. “They’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face,” AMC teases. “The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.”

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, AMC