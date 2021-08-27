‘Fear TWD’: Alycia Debnam-Carey & Lennie James on the Nuclear Aftermath of Season 7 (VIDEO)

Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead sounds like it’s going to be… the bomb.

Terrible jokes aside, we are quite looking forward to seeing the aftereffects of the warheads that went off in the June finale across the Texas landscape on the zombie drama. In the new season, kicking off October 17, the heroes are separated, and now, not only have to contend with evil humans and shuffling zombies, but both of those threats within a nuclear wasteland, where anything can infect them. (Expect lots of smoke, bio-hazards and gas masks in their future.)

Fear stars Lennie James (do-gooder leader Morgan Jones) and Alycia Debnam-Carey (resilient fighter Alicia Clark) teased the incoming episodes for us earlier this summer for TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue, available now in newsstands nationwide and online.

“Those warheads are going to land somewhere, and they’re going to have an effect, and we have to figure out how we deal with that effect,” James says. Initially, Morgan and his love Grace (Karen David) thought they had reached the end of the road. But then, they heard an infant’s cry. The baby, who they dub Baby Mo, will give them newfound motivation in this brave new apocalypse. James adds: “Before [they] heard the baby crying, Grace and Morgan were ready to not face the aftereffects of the bomb.”

In a similarly hopeless situation, Alicia was trapped in an underground bunker, unable to help when the warheads went off. Sure, being underground isn’t half bad at a time like that, but how will she escape? And what can we expect from her when she does? “[Being] in the bunker is going to change [Alicia], but also make her into the person that she will really solidify in being,” Debnam-Carey teases. Either way, we can’t wait to see who that person is, hero or otherwise.

Check out our Season 7 preview interview with James and Debnam-Carey in the video above.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 7, Sunday, October 17, 9/8c, AMC

TV Guide Magazine’s The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue is available for international order online now at TheWalkingDeadMag.com and available nationwide on newsstands