‘Bull’ Season 6 First Look: See Michael Weatherly Stand Tall in New Poster (PHOTO)

Looks can be deceiving — or circumstances can quickly change — and such may very well be the case for Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) in Season 6, despite how he appears in the new poster. TV Insider has an exclusive first look ahead of Bull‘s return this fall.

Nothing appears out of the ordinary for Bull, who runs the trial-consulting firm TAC (Trial Analysis Corporation). Using psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data, he and his team — neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr), investigator Danny James (Jaime Lee Kirchner), coder and hacker Taylor Rentzel (MacKenzie Meehan), and lawyer Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson) — figure out what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick. (Freddy Rodriguez, who played lawyer Benny Colón, will not be returning.)

Make sure you take a look at what’s projected behind Bull in the key art below to see what they do to help the scales of justice tip in their clients’ favor.

Bull even had his personal life (sort of) figured out at the end of Season 5. He and his ex-wife, Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Yara Martinez), remarried in the finale. But trouble is coming their way — specifically for their daughter, Astrid.

“I think [co-showrunner] Kathryn [Price] and I would feel comfortable saying [Bull’s] whole character journey is one of control that is kicked off in our first episode of the season when his child is taken from him, which is obviously the most primal loss of control, right? To be able to protect your family,” co-showrunner Nichole Millard previews. “And then we’ll see that idea of control for him personally threatened in various ways throughout the season. And the end will be how he can get back to equilibrium and maybe change a little on the way.”

Bull, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, October 7, 10/9c, CBS

-With reporting by Mandi Bierly