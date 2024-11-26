‘The Voice’: Reba McEntire & Snoop Dogg in Tears Over Contestant Jeremy Beloate

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The tears were flowing on Monday’s (November 25) episode of The Voice as Jeremy Beloate delivered an emotional performance that had Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg openly crying.

As the second round of Playoffs got underway, Team Snoop’s Beloate took to the stage to perform “The Impossible Dream (The Quest),” the song best known from the 1965 Broadway musical Man of La Mancha. His powerful rendition earned high praise from the coaches.

Beloate’s former coach, Michael Bublé, said, “The fact you could sing a song like that and make it yours… that is one of my favorite performances so far.”

Fellow coach Gwen Stefani added that she loved Beloate with Bublé, “but this weirdo combo [with Snoop] is working. It’s so beautiful. You’re such an amazing singer.”

When it came time for McEntire’s feedback, the Queen of Country fought back tears as she told Beloate, “I haven’t been that touched listening to anybody sing until you. You have got a voice that really penetrated my heart. It really got me. I can see you on Broadway. I want to come see you when you’re there. You’re so good.”

Snoop, who was also in tears, told the young singer how proud he was of him. “I’m over here shedding tears of joy, man. You made me feel like I was sitting at a real Broadway play. I’m crying, and I don’t care because my seat next to me, she’s crying. So I guess it’s okay to cry,” he said.

He continued, “Something about the way you make me feel. Jeremy you’re a blessing in disguise. I’m so thankful to have you on my team and I’m thankful to be able to hear you sing. Thank you, brother.”

When it came time for Snoop to select the two contestants to move on to the live shows, Beloate was his first pick. His second pick was Christina Eagle, who performed McEntire’s “Fancy” earlier in the night. That meant fans had to say goodbye to Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyns Stancil, and Mikaela Ayira.

McEntire also had a tough time making her two choices. She first picked Adam Bohanan after he gave a soulful rendition of “Think I’m in Love With You” by Chris Stapleton. Her second choice was Danny Joseph, who performed an incredible rock rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

That meant Team Reba said goodbye to Edward Preble, Katie O, and Lauren-Michael Sellers.

The Playoffs continue tonight, Tuesday, November 26, where Bublé will pick who moves onto the live shows from his team.