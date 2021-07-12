CBS’ 2021-2022 fall season is set to begin in September, as usual.

Over several weeks, the network will launch five new and 22 returning shows, as well as air the 73rd Emmy Awards (September 19) and The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back (September 26).

Premiere week (September 20) includes NCIS‘ move to a new night (Monday) and the three-show FBI crossover event to launch the newest spinoff, FBI: International. Survivor returns on September 22, after the delay for Season 41. Plus, the four episodes of SEAL Team that will be airing on CBS before its move to Paramount+ will premiere on Sunday, October 10.

Check out CBS’ fall 2021 premiere dates below.

Sunday, September 12

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes (54th Season Premiere) (**Football Doubleheader)

Saturday, September 18

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (35th Season Premiere)

Sunday, September 19

8:00 p.m.: 73rd Emmy Awards

Monday, September 20

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (4th Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (3rd Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (19th Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (Series Debut)

Tuesday, September 21

8:00 p.m.: FBI (4th Season Premiere) (Three-episode crossover event)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (3rd Season Premiere at a special time)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Series Debut at a special time)

Wednesday, September 22

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (2-Hour 41st Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Big Brother

Sunday, September 26

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (Regular Time Period)

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother

9:00 p.m.: The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

Tuesday, September 28

8:00 p.m.: FBI

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (Regular Time Period)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Regular Time Period)

Wednesday, September 29

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Regular Time Period)

9:00 p.m.: Big Brother (Live 2-Hour Season Finale)

Friday, October 1

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (5th Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (4th Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (12th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, October 6

8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:00 p.m.: Tough as Nails (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Series Debut)

Thursday, October 7

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (5th Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: United States of Al (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Ghosts (Series Debut)

9:30 p.m.: B Positive (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Bull (6th Season Premiere)

Sunday, October 10

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (13th Season Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: SEAL Team (5th Season Premiere)

Friday, October 22

8:00 p.m.: The Activist (Series Debut) (S.W.A.T. Returns December 3)