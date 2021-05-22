‘Bull’ Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron & Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Season 6

Bull is experiencing a major shakeup going into its upcoming sixth season on CBS.

On Saturday, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the Michael Weatherly-starring series had ousted showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and actor Freddy Rodriguez following an internal investigation by CBS. The details of the investigation or its findings have not been released.

Caron has served as showrunner since Season 2 of the legal drama, while Rodriguez has played Dr. Jason Bull’s (Weatherly) in-house counsel and former brother-in-law Benny Colón since the show’s first season. Writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard take over as co-showrunners when Bull returns.

This news comes three years after Bull was embroiled in another controversy when former cast member Eliza Dushku spoke out about sexual harassment she experienced on set from Weatherly in an op-ed for The Boston Globe. The actress claimed that she confronted her costar about his “bad behavior” which led to her character J.P. Nunnelly getting written off of the show by the aforementioned Caron.

CBS recently announced Bull will return for Season 6 on Thursdays this fall. It remains unclear how the show will address Benny’s absence.