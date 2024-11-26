Wendy Williams’ Legal Guardian Shares Heartbreaking Health Update

It’s heartbreaking news for fans hoping Wendy Williams will make a television comeback, as a new health update claims the former talk show host is “permanently incapacitated.”

As reported by The U.S. Sun, the latest health update comes from court documents from attorneys for Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, who is battling with Lifetime over the documentary Where is Wendy Williams?

According to the outlet, Sabrina’s legal team refers to Williams as “an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”

The filing adds, “In January 2022, after becoming aware of a pattern of disturbing events concerning [Williams’] welfare and finances, Wells Fargo took the highly unusual step of initiating a guardianship proceeding on its own initiative in the Supreme Court of New York, New York County (the ‘Guardianship Proceeding’), to seek the court appointment of an independent guardian for [Wendy’s] financial affairs.”

Morrissey’s legal team has asked the court for certain portions of the case about Williams’ “health, familial relationships, and finances” to be redacted to protect her privacy.

“We respectfully request that the Court grant Plaintiff’s motion for limited redactions to protect non-public information from the Guardianship Proceeding that has been placed under seal by the court overseeing that proceeding,” the papers state.

The latest court battle comes after Williams’ guardian tried to stop Lifetime from releasing its documentary earlier this year. Morrissey’s team filed a restraining order against the TV network on February 20, just days before the doc was released. However, the request was overturned as a judge found stopping the doc would be an “impermissible prior restraint on speech that violates the First Amendment of the institution.”

Morrissey filed an amended complaint on September 16, 2024, against A&E Television Networks, Entertainment One Reality Productions, Lifetime Entertainment Services, Creature Films, and director Mark Ford. The case is now being handled by the federal court. The defendants have filed countersuits against Morrisey.

Earlier this year, Williams’ healthcare team released a statement revealing her diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

“Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life,” the statement said.

Williams was last seen in public on August 19, when she stopped by the holistic store Bolingo Balance in Newark, New Jersey, with her son, Kevin Hunt Jr. It marked the first time Williams had been seen in public since March 2023.