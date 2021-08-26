‘The Conners’ to Go Live for Season 4 Premiere Episode on ABC

The Conners are gearing up for Season 4 with a special live premiere episode on ABC this fall.

Along with putting on the live installment, ABC is giving viewers the chance to win a virtual appearance as a member of the Conner family in the Season 4 opener airing Wednesday, September 22. The cast will perform live for both the East and West Coast broadcasts of the premiere episode.

In order to be part of the fun, The Conners are launching the “You Can Be A Conner” sweepstakes. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the live episode follows a storyline that sees a member of the Conner family call each sweepstakes winner for a conversation.

Together, they’ll talk about how they deal with some of the life issues the Conners navigate on a daily basis in the show. U.S. residents 18 years and older are welcome to enter the sweepstakes with no purchase necessary by visiting www.BeAConner.com where they can also read about official rules and full details.

Don’t miss out on the exciting opportunity! Enter for a chance to share the screen with The Conners cast including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson.

Executive produced by Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez, The Conners will continue to tackle relevant struggles the titular family tackles as they carry on living in Lanford, Illinois.

The Conners, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, 9/8c, ABC