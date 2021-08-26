The Original ‘Wonder Years’ Cast Is Taking Over ABC’s Comedy Lineup in October

ABC is paying homage to The Wonder Years—the ’80s and ’90s classic—in honor of its reimagining of the beloved drama that premieres this fall.

The network announced that its Wednesday comedy lineup will be taken over by original cast members on October 13. It all begins with Dan Lauria (Jack Arnold) guest-starring on The Goldbergs, followed by a nod to the iconic theme song originally covered by Joe Cocker in The Wonder Years. Then, Fred Savage (Kevin Arnold) pops up on The Conners, followed by a Danica McKellar (Winnie Cooper) appearance on Home Economics.

This won’t be the first time ABC has done one of these fan-favorite “cast takeovers.” In 2019, a “Cast from the Past Week” combining movies and television reunited actors and behind-the-scenes talent from Blues Brothers 2000, Castle, Charmed, Cheers, Crazy Rich Asians, The Drew Carey Show, Girlfriends, House, Think Like a Man, and Wet Hot American Summer.

The new version of The Wonder Years features Don Cheadle narrating as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons. It takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through Dean’s eyes.

ABC has also released a new trailer introducing Dean, who’s trying to figure out life as a 12-year-old, his family, and his friends. Watch it below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Savage, and Marc Velez serve as executive producers on the new comedy. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Patterson and directed by Savage.

The Wonder Years, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8:30/7:30c, ABC