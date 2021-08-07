’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: How Many Marriages Might Be Over? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 15 “Time Does Not Heal All Wounds.”]

Could it be that Natalie and Mike are the calmest couple discussing their future on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? following their major blowout a couple of episodes back? Surprisingly, yes.

That’s because Tiffany and Ronald have it out after counseling did not go as planned, and Asuelu’s vision for his and Kalani’s future does not line up with hers. Meanwhile, that family cookout for Elizabeth and Andrei takes the drama to a whole new level, and Angela and Michael may be headed for divorce as she tries to make a decision about having a baby.

Read on for all the drama.

Natalie and Mike

When Natalie and Mike come face-to-face as she arrives to pack up a suitcase, he notices the luggage…and she checks on her mouse. She feels like she has to stand up for herself, while he thinks she’s too easily throwing away their relationship. He checks that this is her choice, not Juliana’s, and after she says she feels like she’s dismissed and isn’t happy, he tells her to go.

This is when it gets awkward: Juliana goes inside to use the bathroom — “Use the bathroom, take my wife, it’s all good,” Mike says — and then tries to comfort him. It’ll be okay, she says, since he has his job and his cat. (We’re not quite sure what to make of that entire exchange.)

With that, Mike’s left to wonder if Natalie even loves him, and she drives off, feeling lost. It certainly feels definitive.

Elizabeth and Andrei

The family cookout is, to put it simply, a disaster straight out of hell. No one wants to be there except poor optimistic Chuck, who just wants his kids to get along. Becky and Thomas stand around until Chuck tells them to sit, and Becky starts arguing with Andrei (but it’s honestly a polite conversation compared to what comes next). When Charlie and his wife Megan arrive, he and Andrei start fighting pretty much immediately — and it becomes physical. In fact, they have to be pulled off one another and ultimately kept apart (Charlie outside, Andrei inside).

But it’s so bad that everyone is involved. Megan scratches Elizabeth’s face and yells at Chuck about Andrei. Chuck warns Andrei, “you fight with my son, and we’re done.” Chuck starts crying as his worst nightmare comes true in front of his eyes. However, for once, Becky and Thomas are on Andrei’s side and point out that Charlie is the one that’s the problem. (Of course, the fighting continues throughout, even with people and walls separating them.)

Eventually, Andrei is forced outside, with Elizabeth following and trying to get him to think about their family. By this point, Thomas has had enough with everyone and declares he’s done with the family. Becky can’t see herself staying in the family business after this, and she knows nothing will be the same after this gathering.

She’s right. Megan yells at Chuck that he’s not a good father, Chuck is just sad, and everyone parts ways. Before leaving, Andrei tells Chuck that he needs to “make a decision” — him and Elizabeth or the rest of the family. What a mess!

Kalani and Asuelu

Remember when Kalani and Asuelu were (sort of) on the same side? He threw his mom and sister out of the house after they tried to pressure Kalani into having another baby. Well, that changes pretty quickly. Kalani’s mother Lisa tells them she plans to sell the house, so they must get their own home. But they’re not in the best place as a couple or financially.

Asuelu goes to a smash room to get his frustrations out with his friend Tui, who suggests he move his family to Samoa. That way Kalani can see what life is like there to understand his mom’s perspective. Asuelu knows his wife will be against it, but he also thinks that it might help her get along with his family and decide to have another baby.

Her answer when he tells her his idea is simple: No. She’d be away from her home and family, and she doesn’t feel comfortable with that. He argues that he’s spent nearly three years in America and hasn’t done anything wrong, so she should be open to the move…so she can learn to be a real Samoan girl. (That does not go over well.) She reminds him she’s half-Samoan and knows the culture, but he disagrees. The most she’ll agree to is a visit. “Your wife is American, your kids are American, and if you still want to be a part of our life, you need to adapt to life here,” she tells him. “You can’t still act like you’re living on the island.”

Tiffany and Ronald

Ronald eventually follows Tiffany back inside after she refused to get in the car after their counseling session. But in his mind, she can’t accept her faults, and in hers, he can’t accept a woman who stands up for herself, so unsurprisingly, they don’t exactly reconcile. Instead, he drives home alone and she gets a ride in the production vehicle.

Once she joins him at his place, they continue to argue: She blames his behavior, he doesn’t think she can see her own faults. They sleep in separate rooms, and unbeknownst to Tiffany, Ronald says if she goes back to the U.S. now, he’s planning to keep the kids with him. (Speaking of the kids, fortunately, they’re with his mom while all this is going down.)

The next day, Tiffany’s not getting the apology she hoped. He thinks he was right to get upset and she twists conversations to make him the bad guy, while she doesn’t regret walking away. “Know your place,” he tells her, and she refuses to be treated that way. He walks out, and she begins packing to head home. “Our marriage is over,” she says.

Yara and Jovi

The morning after the couple’s fight outside the strip club, Jovi’s mom Gwen is shocked to find out he didn’t sleep in his and Yara’s hotel room. She’s also completely on her daughter-in-law’s side about her son’s behavior. While she’d had doubts about Yara’s intentions at the beginning and thought she just wanted to come to America, she has proved her wrong. “Grow up, Jovi,” she says as she takes baby Mylah and leaves the couple to talk.

As Yara sees it, if he can’t give up partying and can’t make compromises, he wants to be single. He claims that he just wanted to have fun and admits that he’d expected the same Yara he first met when she came to America — the one who was always in a good mood. If he can’t accept her as she is, he should find a new wife, she says. Jovi doesn’t want that and he does want to be a good husband and father, but he also doesn’t want to change who he is. He’ll make it work for Mylah, he says, but she’s not so sure they can.

Angela and Michael

After Michael went to a fertility doctor, it’s Angela’s turn to head to an IVF clinic. But as her daughter Skyla makes clear multiple times, “you’re not getting my egg.” By the end of their appointment with Dr. Gater, a fertility specialist, however, Angela seems to be on the same page. There are just too many risks involved — for Skyla as a donor and for Angela at her age. (Angela also realizes just how strange this would be biologically: “It would be your children’s half-sibling and aunt or uncle at the same time,” Dr. Gater tells Skyla.) However, Angela’s also worried that Michael will want a divorce if she doesn’t have a baby.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)