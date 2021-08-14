’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Tell All Part 1: The 7 Most Shocking Reveals (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Tell All Part 1.]

As you’d expect, the one word that can be used to sum up the first part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Tell All is drama.

Mike and Natalie, Yara and Jovi, Asuelu and Kalani, Julia and Brandon, Tiffany, Elizabeth and Andrei, and Angela attend the reunion in person, while Ronald (in South Africa) and Michael (in Nigeria) video in. There’s plenty of yelling and accusations (Angela asks Michael’s aunt if she’s sleeping with him), and Angela pulls her shirt down more than once. Plus, Tiffany reveals she is having the same weight loss surgery Angela did, and while Ronald wasn’t supportive in the beginning, it doesn’t seem to be the same extent as Michael.

Below, we’ve rounded up the seven most shocking reveals from the first part of the Tell All with host Shaun Robinson. “Nothing is off-limits,” she says, and oh, is she right.

Does Natalie have a new man?

Last we saw Mike and Natalie, she moved out of his house, and they haven’t seen each other in months. “We’re not together,” she says. She now lives in Florida. Shaun asks if they’ve seen anyone else since Natalie left, and while both say they haven’t, Jovi asks about the guy Natalie brought to dinner when she was in New Orleans. He’s a friend, Natalie says, someone she brought with her to help her nerves. According to Yara, she asked if they were together and didn’t receive a “clear answer.” Natalie insists she’s single.

Mike plans to file for divorce

Though she’s living in another state, he’s still paying for everything because she has his bank card. And when Jovi tells him he would’ve filed for divorce a long time ago, Mike reveals he plans to do just that. He won’t wait forever, he adds when they take a break from filming.

Did Natalie use Mike to get to America?

If you ask his mother Trish, the answer is yes. (She’s also, unsurprisingly, “encouraging” her son to get that divorce.) She thinks Natalie is lying, manipulative, and just wanted to get married to stay in the country. When Natalie brings up photos of another woman’s breasts she found on Mike’s phone the day he proposed, Trish asks why she was snooping. (They were from his ex-girlfriend trying to get him back, but he deleted them and told her he was with Natalie, Mike says.) For Trish, it’s simple: she doesn’t want this relationship to be salvaged.

Ronald thinks Tiffany was “too friendly” with a cameraman

Last we saw the couple, she was packing up to leave South Africa and was done. But when he saw she was serious, he talked about his feelings. Tiffany and the kids ended up staying with Ronald for four months. Ronald apologized for his behavior, but during the Tell All, he expresses disbelief that she wants him in the United States and accuses her of being too friendly with one of the cameramen. He claims she took a bottle of Bacardi from the car and was planning on staying at a hotel with the cameraman when she walked away from him following their counseling session. As Ronald sees it, Tiffany gave the other man more attention than she gave her husband.

Tiffany says they’d be divorced if they didn’t have kids

Tiffany admits she doesn’t know if they’ll just be fighting every day if he comes to the United States. While Ronald does love and cherish her, she doesn’t like this jealousy that’s emerged. She does think they’d be divorced by now if they didn’t have kids, but there is love there. That’s why they’re still together.

Brandon’s parents are willing to help him and Julia buy a house — and why

While Brandon misses his parents, for Julia, the only reason to return to the farm is to see her dog. His parents, Betty and Ron, join via video and reveal they’re willing to help with a down payment on a house next door to their farm. (Julia doesn’t want to be that close.) But Brandon’s definitely interested, especially since Ron has health issues. He doesn’t share any details except he’s taking medication and expects a full recovery. But Julia insists they’re not moving back to the farm or into this other house.

Did something happen between Angela and her surgeon?

When Shaun asks Angela if she’s only seen the surgeon she found attractive, Dr. Obeng, at the office, she hesitates. Angela went to his birthday party to show her appreciation, she admits, but she thought she told Michael. Her daughter Skyla was with her. Was she ever alone with him? It turns out the answer is yes: Dr. Obeng drove Angela back to the hotel when she started feeling nauseous. He’s “a very, very caring man, and you need to learn something from him,” Angela tells Michael as he yells at her. She says nothing happened, but it doesn’t sound like she’s ruling out the possibility as the couple’s fighting continues.

There’s more drama to come when the Tell All continues on August 22!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)