‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ Is as Absurd & Entertaining as Ever in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Nora’s got it all: great job, cute boyfriend, a sense of style…in her dreams! (No, literally, she dreams about this, complete with a rom-com montage.)

Comedy sensation Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) is back for Season 2 of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens as a fictionalized version of herself who constantly fails at life and is stuck living with her dad, Wally (BD Wong, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and fierce grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) in her childhood home.

Picking up from Season 1, when Nora lost out on a job in China, she now works at a CBD shop as a surprisingly savvy salesperson — when she manages to get in on time.

The sitcom’s plotlines are as absurdist — and entertaining — as ever. In Episode 2 (10:30/9:30c), Nora time-travels to 2003 after experiencing an earthquake while in an MRI machine. Later, Wally has a delusion-inducing acupuncture session.

Jokes about bodily functions might make it a bumpy ride for anyone easily offended. (They’re gut-busters, though!) Still, there’s sentiment to bring things back to center, as when Grandma counsels Nora, “Life begins whenever you want it to.” Queens is where the heart is.

Check out an exclusive sneak peek at the new season above, in which Jaboukie Young-White’s Daniel returns.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 2 Premiere, 10/9c, Comedy Central