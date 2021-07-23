Awkwafina Gets a New Job in ‘Nora From Queens’ Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Awkwafina is back to her usual antics in the new trailer for her self-inspired Comedy Central series Nora From Queens.

Nora is still trying to navigate her way through life as a young adult while living with her father Wally (BD Wong), grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn), and cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang) in Queens, NY. And judging by the new trailer (watch below), life isn’t getting any easier for the 20-something woman with larger-than-life dreams.

The preview shows Nora getting involved in various mishaps, job training at a CBD store, being proposed to by Jaboukie Young-White’s Daniel, dealing with her dad’s growing relationship with his new girlfriend, and a rather unfortunate incident with her grandmother’s underwear.

Upcoming guest stars in the new season include Alan Kim (Minari), who will be appearing as young Wally in flashbacks, comedian Margaret Cho, Lauren Ash (Superstore), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Chloe Fineman (SNL), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method), and many others.

The 10-episode second season was created and executive produced by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao. Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Peter Principato, and Itay Reiss of Artists First serve as executive producers alongside Justin Rosenblatt and Andrew Lutin. Tara Power is the executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Sean Fogel as an additional producer.

Nora From Queens was given an early renewal in January 2020 before the first season had even premiered. “We are in awe of Awkwafina’s creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a season two with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, Season 2 premiere, Wednesday, August 18, 10/9c, Comedy Central.