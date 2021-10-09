Best Lines of the Week (October 1-7): ‘This Isn’t Black, This Is Dark Heather Charcoal’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

We’re creeping our way into October with this week’s leading moments on TV, which has been a perfect medley of comedic excellence and bittersweet moments.

Critically-acclaimed shows like Ted Lasso and Only Murders in the Building offered us sharp-witted repartee that improves with every new episode and TV stars like Reese Witherspoon and Tichina Arnold added unique colors to their dialogue.

Ask Matt: Meredith, Come Back to Seattle!See Also

Ask Matt: Meredith, Come Back to Seattle!

Plus, thoughts on 'SVU' exits, a 'Prison Break' return, and more.

However, this week presented us with some tough goodbyes, as we said farewell to the recently-canceled series, Mr. Corman, with its charming and thought-provoking finale. Plus Saturday Night Live presented us with a powerful tribute to the late comedian Norm Macdonald.

Scroll down for all of our favorites this week!

Nathan Lane as Teddy in Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

“For a long time, I felt ashamed to have a deaf son. It ended my marriage, actually. That and, you know, all the whores.”

— Teddy (Nathan Lane) speaks about his experience with divorce.

Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nathan: But you’re always wearing black.”

Roy: This isn’t black. This is dark heather charcoal.”

Ted: “Oh, I love hearing fellows debate fashion. Who’s winning?”

— The team’s coaches — Nathan (Nick Mohammed), Roy (Brett Goldstein), and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) — perform their traditional snarky banter in the office before practice.

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley and Julianna Margulies as Laura in The Morning Show
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Laura: “You’re fun. Do they know that you’re fun?”

Bradley: “Well, I used to be fun. That’s how I got pregnant when I was 15.”

— Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and reporter Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) reflect on their enjoyable day together.

Tichina Arnold as Tina in The Neighborhood
CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS)

“Girl, trust me. That girl is as white as the cast of Friends.”

— Tina (Tichina Arnold) after meeting a white Black history teacher, Alexis (Nicole Sullivan), who claims to be African-American

Awkwafina as Nora in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens
Comedy Central

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central)

Edmund: “Are you drinking gasoline?”

Nora: “I’m not drinking gasoline. I’m siphoning it like they do in the country.”

— Nora (Awkwafina) after she chugs gasoline out of a tube and spits it out the window

Camilla Luddington as Jo in Greys Anatomy
ABC

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Jo: “Robin, there’s a strawberry lodged in your…”

Robin: “OH, that tracks!”

— Jo (Camilla Luddington) finds a strawberry in Robin (Kennedy Lea Slocum) during a vaginal exam.

Norm Macdonald on SNL
NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“And that’s the way it goes, folks. Goodnight, and good luck.”

— In a heartwarming tribute to the late comedian, Norm Macdonald gives a farewell message at the end of the “Weekend Update.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Josh Corman and Arturo Castro as Victor in Mr. Corman
Apple TV+

Mr. Corman (Apple TV+)

Victor: “I’m just a little tired.”

Josh: “You look tired.”

Victor: “F**k you. I don’t look tired.”

Josh (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) asks why Victor (Arturo Castro) is yawning.

Matt Czuchry as Conrad in The Resident
FOX

The Resident (FOX)

“Look who’s here, Nic. Brought your favorite person.”

— Conrad (Matt Czuchry) brings their daughter to see Nic (Emily VanCamp) in the hospital.

Drew Morgan in Among The Stars
Disney+

Among the Stars (Disney+)

“You see that this rocket is a living, breathing beast… That thing’s alive.”

— NASA astronaut Drew Morgan’s voiceover as we watch the crew board the rocket and prepare for blast-off

Among the Stars

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

Grey's Anatomy

Mr. Corman

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Morning Show

The Neighborhood

The Resident