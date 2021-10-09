We’re creeping our way into October with this week’s leading moments on TV, which has been a perfect medley of comedic excellence and bittersweet moments.

Critically-acclaimed shows like Ted Lasso and Only Murders in the Building offered us sharp-witted repartee that improves with every new episode and TV stars like Reese Witherspoon and Tichina Arnold added unique colors to their dialogue.

However, this week presented us with some tough goodbyes, as we said farewell to the recently-canceled series, Mr. Corman, with its charming and thought-provoking finale. Plus Saturday Night Live presented us with a powerful tribute to the late comedian Norm Macdonald.

Scroll down for all of our favorites this week!