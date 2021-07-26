Fox Fall 2021 Premiere Dates: ‘9-1-1,’ 2-Part ‘Masked Singer’ & More

The fall 2021 schedule is shaping up quite nicely, with Fox joining ABC, CBS, NBC, and The CW in setting its premiere dates for new and returning series.

It all begins with one of each on Monday, September 20: 9-1-1 returns for its fifth season (and the major crisis the 118 will be dealing with has already been revealed) and The Big Leap debuts. The Resident returns on Tuesday, September 21, followed by the new drama Our Kind of People.

Then The Masked Singer Season 6 and new singing competition Alter Ego both get two-night premieres, on Wednesday, September 22, and Thursday, September 23. (Beginning on October 7, football takes over the primetime slots on Thursdays.) And the network’s Animation Domination returns on Sunday, September 26.

As was previously announced, 9-1-1: Lone Star and Call Me Kat will return in the midseason, joined by new series including The Cleaning Lady, Domino Masters, Monarch, Pivoting, and Welcome to Flatch.

Check out Fox’s fall 2021 premiere dates below. (WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown continues to air in the fall.)

Monday, September 20

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Big Leap (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, September 21

8:00 p.m.: The Resident (Season 5 Premiere

9:00 p.m.: Our Kind of People (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, September 22

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 6 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Alter Ego (Series Premiere)

Thursday, September 23

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season 6 Premiere Part 2)

9:00 p.m.: Alter Ego (Series Premiere Part 2)

Sunday, September 26

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season 33 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: The Great North (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Season 19 Premiere)