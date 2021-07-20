‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Teaser: A Blackout in Los Angeles (VIDEO)

“I see a red door and I want it painted black…”

Those familiar notes of The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black” play over the first teaser for 9-1-1 Season 5, set to premiere this fall on Fox. And the video reveals the emergency that will kick it all off: a blackout. As the city of Los Angeles goes dark in the 10-second clip, there’s also an explosion of some sort. Watch it below.

Previous emergencies to kick off a new season of the Fox first responder drama include an earthquake, a tsunami, and a mudslide. If the pattern holds, chances are the Season 5 premiere will just be the beginning for the blackout.

Season 4 ended with the 118 almost losing one of its own; firefighter Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) was shot by a sniper but survived. Meanwhile, Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) risked his life on a call with said sniper still out there so no one else would have to. “Buck has got to be Buck,” showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider. “We love Buck because of his impetuous, rush in where angels fear to tread attitude, but you should always be a little worried for Buck.” Something tells us we’ll see that again during the upcoming blackout.

We might also see firefighter Howie “Chimney” Han’s (Kenneth Choi) brother Albert (John Harlan Kim) with the 118 responding to calls during the blackout because the season ended with him joining the LAFD. Someone we might not see helping out in the middle of the emergency is Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), who quit her job at the 9-1-1 call center; she has postpartum depression.

9-1-1 is returning in the fall, while the third season of the spinoff, Lone Star, will premiere in 2022. The plan is for the two to air back-to-back for the last eight episodes of each, and at that point, they “need to be on the same timeline because I do think that there is probably in a crossover in the future there,” Minear said.

9-1-1, Season 5, Fall 2021, Fox