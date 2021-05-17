Fox has a mix of the old and new on its schedule for the 2021-2022 season. The network has unveiled its plans for the fall and midseason next year, and it’s a much more normal schedule than the past season’s (due to pandemic-related production shutdowns).

On the drama side, 9-1-1 and The Resident are back this fall, joined by new series The Big Leap and Our Kind of People. When it comes to comedy, Animation Domination will continue to take over Sunday nights.

On the reality side, get ready for more masked celebrities with another season of The Masked Singer, joined by an all-new singing competition. In Alter Ego, singers from all walks of life have the chance to become the stars they’ve always wanted to be … while performing as their dream avatars.

“We are presenting a fall lineup that builds upon FOX’s legacy of bold stories and truth-telling-characters; stories that meet and reflect the cultural moment. FOX believes it’s a time for series that offer hope and to speak to American audiences with themes of reinvention and second chances,” Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment said in a statement.

Then, in the midseason comes the return of 9-1-1: Lone Star with new dramas Monarch and The Cleaning Lady. Monarch will get a two-night premiere event, following the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 30, and continuing on Tuesday, February 1.

Call Me Kat returns in the midseason for Season 2, joined by new comedies Welcome to Flatch and Pivoting. Fox’s unscripted fare for the midseason includes Gordon Ramsey’s new cooking competition Next Level Chef, Domino Masters, and Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, joining the returning I Can See Your Voice.

Fox also has a new crime anthology, Accused, from Homeland and 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator David Shore, coming in the 2022-2023 season. It is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, in which each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial and tells the story from the defendant’s point of view. In Fox’s series, viewers learn how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation. It will ultimately reveal how one wrong turn leads to another until it’s too late to turn back.

And Dan Harmon has a new animated series, Krapopolis, set in mythical ancient Greece, following a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

Check out Fox’s Fall 2021 schedule:

Monday

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1

9:00 p.m.: The Big Leap (New Series)

Tuesday

8:00 p.m.: The Resident

9:00 p.m.: Our Kind of People (New Series)

Wednesday

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer

9:00 p.m.: Alter Ego (New Series)

Thursday (Beginning October 7)

8:00 p.m.: Thursday Night Football on Fox

Friday

8:00 p.m.: WWE’S Friday Night Smackdown

Saturday

7:00 p.m.: Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday

7:00 p.m.: NFL on Fox

7:30 p.m.: The OT / Fox Encores

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons

8:30 p.m.: The Great North

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy