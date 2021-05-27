Your Complete Fall 2021 Network TV Schedule

With the Fall 2021 schedules out for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW, the TV schedule is coming together nicely for next season.

What better way to keep track of all the changes (for example, NCIS is moving nights and times) and when to catch your favorite Dick Wolf drama (he’s taking over primetime three straight nights) than with a handy schedule? We have you covered.

Scroll down to find out what’s airing Mondays through Sundays on ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC so you can start planning what you’ll watch when the new season starts this fall. (Keep checking back; we’ll update as premiere dates are announced.)

Monday

8:00 Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

8:00 The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:00 All American (The CW)

8:00 9-1-1 (Fox)

8:00 The Voice (NBC)

8:30 Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

9:00 NCIS (CBS)

9:00 4400 (The CW)

9:00 The Big Leap (Fox)

10:00 The Good Doctor (ABC)

10:00 NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

10:00 Ordinary Joe (NBC)

Tuesday

8:00 The Bachelorette (ABC)

8:00 FBI (CBS)

8:00 The Flash (The CW)

8:00 The Resident (Fox)

8:00 The Voice (NBC)

9:00 FBI: International (CBS)

9:00 Riverdale (The CW)

9:00 Our Kind of People (Fox)

9:00 La Brea (NBC)

10:00 Queens (ABC)

10:00 FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

10:00 New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesday

8:00 The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:00 Survivor (CBS)

8:00 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

8:00 The Masked Singer (Fox)

8:00 Chicago Med (NBC)

8:30 The Wonder Years (ABC)

9:00 The Conners (ABC)

9:00 Tough as Nails (CBS)

9:00 Batwoman (The CW)

9:00 Alter Ego (Fox)

9:00 Chicago Fire (NBC)

9:30 Home Economics (ABC)

10:00 A Million Little Things (ABC)

10:00 CSI: Vegas (CBS)

10:00 Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursday

8:00 Station 19 (ABC)

8:00 Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:00 Walker (The CW)

8:00 Thursday Night Football (Fox)

8:00 Law & Order: For the Defense (NBC)

8:30 United States of Al (CBS)

9:00 Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

9:00 Ghosts (CBS)

9:00 Legacies (The CW)

9:00 Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9:30 B Positive (CBS)

10:00 Big Sky (ABC)

10:00 Bull (CBS)

10:00 Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Friday

8:00 Shark Tank (ABC)

8:00 S.W.A.T. (CBS)

8:00 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

8:00 WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown (Fox)

8:00 The Blacklist (NBC)

9:00 20/20 (ABC)

9:00 Magnum P.I. (CBS)

9:00 Nancy Drew (The CW)

9:00 Dateline NBC (NBC)

10:00 Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturday

7:00 Fox Sports Saturday (Fox)

8:00 Saturday Night Football (ABC)

8:00 Drama Encore (CBS)

8:00 Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

8:00 Drama Encore (NBC)

8:30 Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

9:00 Drama Encore (CBS)

9:00 World’s Funniest Animals (The CW)

9:00 Dateline Weekend Mystery (NBC)

9:30 World’s Funniest Animals (The CW)

10:00 48 Hours (CBS)

10:00 SNL Vintage (NBC)

Sunday

7:00 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

7:00 60 Minutes (CBS)

7:00 Football Night in America (NBC)

8:00 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

8:00 The Equalizer (CBS)

8:00 Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW)

8:00 The Simpsons (Fox)

8:20 NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC)

8:30 The Great North (Fox)

9:00 Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

9:00 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

9:00 Killer Camp (The CW)

9:00 Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

9:30 Family Guy (Fox)

10:00 The Rookie (ABC)

10:00 SEAL Team/S.W.A.T. (CBS)