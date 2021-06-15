The CW Fall 2021 Premiere Dates: ‘The Flash,’ ‘Walker,’ ‘4400’ & More

It looks like it’s back to business as usual for The CW’s Fall 2021-2022 season.

The network has set its premiere dates for the beginning in October (instead of January, which was what they did this past season, as a result of pandemic-related production shutdowns). It all begins with the return of the long-running Penn & Teller: Fool Us on Friday, October 1, and continues with the net’s first-ever Saturday primetime programming with the iHeartRadio Musical Festival (airing before the regularly scheduled Whose Line Is It Anyway? and World’s Funniest Animals).

And our favorite sudsy TV dramas kick off with Nancy Drew‘s return and move to Fridays on October 8. The Flash and Riverdale will also be getting five-episode events starting on Tuesday, November 16.

As a reminder, new series spinoff All American: Homecoming and the comic-based Naomi are being held for the midseason along with the returning Charmed, DC’s Stargirl, Dynasty, In the Dark, Kung Fu, Roswell, New Mexico, and Superman & Lois.

Check out The CW’s Fall 2021 premiere dates below.

Friday, October 1

8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season Premiere)

Saturday, October 2

8/7c: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night One)

Sunday, October 3

8/7c: iHeartRadio Music Festival (Night Two)

Friday, October 8

8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Original Episode)

9/8c: Nancy Drew (Season Premiere)

Saturday, October 9

8/7c: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season Premiere)

8:30/7:30c: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original Episode)

9/8c: World’s Funniest Animals (Season Premiere)

9:30/8:30c: World’s Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

Sunday, October 10

8/7c: Legends of the Hidden Temple (New Series Premiere)

9/8c: Killer Camp (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, October 13

8/7c: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season Premiere)

9/8c: Batwoman (Season Premiere)

Thursday, October 14

8/7c: Coroner (Original Episode)

9/8c: Legacies (Season Premiere)

Monday, October 25

8/7c: All American (Season Premiere)

9/8c.: 4400 (New Series Premiere)

Thursday, October 28

8/7c: Walker (Season Premiere)

9/8c: Legacies (Original Episode)

Tuesday, November 16

8/7c: The Flash (Season Premiere)

9/8c: Riverdale (Season Premiere)

