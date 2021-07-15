NBC Fall 2021 Premiere Dates: ‘Blacklist’ Moves Nights, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & More

NBC has unveiled its fall lineup of new series and returning favorites including a new night for The Blacklist and a two-hour premiere for Law & Order: SVU.

Along with making way for fresh titles like the James Wolk drama Ordinary Joe and the thriller La Brea, NBC will also offer an Olympic Dreams special with the Jonas Brothers and welcome new game show Family Game Fight! hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The Voice, The Wall, New Amsterdam, and the One Chicago‘s Fire, Med, and PD also return along with newest Law & Order series Organized Crime.

Notably missing from the lineup is Law & Order: For the Defense, a previously announced spinoff from Dick Wolf that has since been scrapped with The Blacklist filling its previously planned Thursday slot. For a peek at what the fall schedule holds, check out the lineup, below, and stay tuned for additional announcements.

NBC Fall Primetime Schedule

Wednesday, July 21

8pm ET/PT – Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers (special event)

Sunday, August 8h

10:30pm ET/PT – Family Game Fight (new series)

Monday, August 9

10pm ET/PT – The Wall (time slot premiere)

Wednesday, August 11

9pm ET/PT – Family Game Fight! (time slot premiere)

Monday, September 20

8pm ET/PT – The Voice (season premiere)

10pm ET/PT – Ordinary Joe (new series)

Tuesday, September 21

10pm ET/PT – New Amsterdam (season premiere)

Wednesday, September 22

8pm ET/PT – Chicago Med (season premiere)

9pm ET/PT – Chicago Fire (season premiere)

10pm ET/PT – Chicago PD (season premiere)

Thursday, September 23

8pm ET/PT – Law & Order: SVU (two-hour season premiere)

10pm ET/PT – Law & Order: Organized Crime (season premiere)

Friday, September 24

9pm ET/PT – Dateline (season premiere)

Tuesday, September 28

9pm ET/PT – La Brea (new series)

Thursday, October 21

8pm ET/PT – The Blacklist (season premiere)