ABC Fall 2021 Premiere Dates: ‘The Wonder Years,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Bachelorette’ & More

ABC gearing up for plenty of fan-favorite returns and some fresh titles as the network unveiled its fall 2021 slate.

The schedule is making way for the highly-anticipated arrival of The Wonder Years reboot which sees Emmy-nominated actor Don Cheadle serve as narrator for this reimagined format. Meanwhile, ABC will also welcome the new drama Queens, starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy, to the mix.

Old and new favorites such as Dancing with the Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, The Bachelorette, and Big Sky are also among the lineup. Kicking everything off on Mondy, September 20, Dancing with the Stars will ring in its landmark 30th season on the network. Below, we’re rounding up all of the premiere dates and scheduling changes taking place at ABC this fall.

ABC Fall Primetime Schedule

Monday, September 20

8:00 p.m. ET/PT – Dancing with the Stars

Wednesday, September 22

8:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Goldbergs
8:30 p.m. ET/PT – The Wonder Years (series premiere)
9:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Conners
9:31 p.m. ET/PT – Home Economics (new time)
10:00 p.m. ET/PT – A Million Little Things

Sunday, September 26

8:00 p.m. ET/PT – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (new day)
9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Supermarket Sweep (new time)
10:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Rookie

Monday, September 27

10:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Good Doctor

Thursday, September 30

8:00 p.m. ET/PT – Station 19
9:00 p.m. ET/PT – Grey’s Anatomy
10:01 p.m. ET/PT – Big Sky (new day)

Sunday, October 3

7:00 p.m. ET/PT – America’s Funniest Home Videos

Friday, October 8

8:00 p.m. ET/PT – Shark Tank
9:01 p.m. ET/PT – 20/20 (two hours)

Tuesday, October 19

8:00 p.m. ET/PT – The Bachelorette
10:01 p.m. ET/PT – Queens (series premiere)

