‘Atypical’ Final Season, ‘Leverage’ Returns, ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation,’ Gloria Estefan’s Musical Heritage

The beloved Netflix comedy Atypical delivers its final aspirational season. New capers await the Leverage crew as the former TNT series returns for Redemption on IMDb TV. Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady gives back to his aunt in the premiere of CBS’ feel-good Secret Celebrity Renovation. A Great Performances special follows Gloria Estefan on a global exploration of her musical roots.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Atypical

Season Premiere

In the fourth and final season of the acclaimed dramedy about Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a young autistic man finding his way toward independence, the undergrad’s growing pains become even more tangible when Sam sets up home away from home with best friend Zahid (Nik Dodani). As parents Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Doug (Michael Rapaport) contend with an emptier nest while Sam tries to set ground rules with his roommate, the entire Gardner family—including Sam’s bisexual track-star sister Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine)—faces big choices about their future. This is a series I never wanted to end, but Sam’s aspirational goals promise a satisfying conclusion.

Leverage: Redemption

Series Premiere

As the rich only seem to get richer in today’s polarized world, it seems the perfect time to reboot the popular TNT caper drama (2008-12), dropping its first eight episodes on Amazon’s free streaming service for an escapist binge. (Eight more are planned for the fall.) The team of Robin Hoods plotting against the unscrupulously wealthy is back: grifter Sophie (Gina Bellman), master thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf) hacker Alec (Aldis Hodge) and muscleman Eliot (Christian Kane). With their former mentor Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton) now deceased, they turn to reformed corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle) for support. Their first target: an opioid-pushing pharma tycoon (Reed Diamond, who played a similar sleazy role on the final season of Bosch) whose art collection could be just the thing to help restore what’s been taken from the more deserving. Welcome back, you good-guy crooks.

Lisa Tanner/CBS

Secret Celebrity Renovation

Series Premiere 8/7c

Let’s Make a Deal’s Wayne Brady returns kindness for kindness in the debut of a series in which famous names in entertainment and sports pay back someone who helped set them on the road to fame with a surprise home renovation. For Brady, this means a trip back to Orlando, FL, to give his nurturing Aunt Lilly a dream home makeover. Lest you think this is a ripoff of HGTV’s successful Celebrity IOU, CBS points out that this reality series has its roots in a series of Superstar Renovation specials dating back to the network’s weekend afternoon sports block in 2018, when athletes gave back to their hometown mentors. Future participants include Paula Abdul, Boomer Esiason, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Emmitt Smith, In the Heights’s Anthony Ramos and Survivor fixture “Boston” Rob Mariano.

Maarten de Boer

Gloria Estefan: Sangre Yoruba

Special 9/8c

The Grammy-winning Latin music superstar narrates and hosts a Great Performances special that explores her musical roots with a journey through Africa, Cuba and especially Brazil. The special looks at the history of Samba and its variations with stops in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Salvador.

Animation Bonanza:

Inside Friday TV:

World’s Most Dangerous Sharks (10/9c, National Geographic): While the great white gets all the publicity, experts debate whether the oceanic whitetip actually deserves the “most dangerous” title in a SharkFest special.

Dateline NBC (9/8c): From the true-crime blotter: Andrea Canning reports on a nearly decade-old case of a Texas mother and son found murdered in their home.

reports on a nearly decade-old case of a Texas mother and son found murdered in their home. For stand-up fans, Showtime’s Pete Lee: Tall, Dark and Pleasant (9/8c) is a set from the rising Wisconsin-raised comic about the downside of being a nice guy. HBO’s Entre Nos Presents: Frankie Quiñones: Superhomies (10/9c) showcases the Entre Nos veteran and viral comedy star in a half-hour special about life as a Mexican-American in Las Vegas, with asides from his alter egos Creeper and “JC” Juanita Carmelita.

On the Stream: