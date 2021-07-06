Shark Week & SharkFest: 6 New Specials & 6 Classics Not to Miss

It’s a really good time to be a fan of shark-related programming.

Thanks to National Geographic’s SharkFest and Discovery’s Shark Week, there is hours upon hours of programming in July. SharkFest already kicked off on Monday, July 5, and its 21 hours of new premieres, 60 hours of enhanced content, and a treasure trove of archival footage will run a super-sized six weeks. In addition to airing on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, and Nat Geo Mundo, select series and specials will be available on DisneyXD and Disney+.

Meanwhile, the long-running Shark Week takes over the week of July 11, with 45 hours of programming. Leading up to it, Discovery and discovery+ celebrate sharks all month long with a shark movie festival, including the Sharknado series, Mega Shark vs. Octopus, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark, 2-Head Shark Attack, and 3-Headed Shark Attack. Plus, Jaws will air on Saturday, July 10 at 8/7c on Disney.

Scroll down for some of the specials you might want to keep on your radar, and with the Olympics this summer, we couldn’t resist including a gold medalist’s special.

SharkFest New Specials

Shark Gangs

For years sharks have been viewed as solitary predators, but scientists have recently discovered a surprising new behavior. In this special, we reveal how this apex predator likes to hang out in gangs. So what is behind this behavior? Do sharks enjoy a social life, or are they working together to become even more effective hunters? (Wednesday, July 7, 10/9c, National Geographic)

Shark Attack Files

This action-packed series is an investigation into bizarre and fascinating shark behavior. Featuring footage from actual attacks, interactions and behavior captured by both professionals and observant bystanders, every twist and turn leaves viewers sitting on the edge of their seats. Scientific experts and investigators dive deeper into the mystery of these unexplained behaviors and come to a stunning revelation that ties these extraordinary events together. (Monday, July 12, 9/8c, National Geographic)

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale

The mystery of orcas attacking great white sharks for their livers leaves scientists baffled. This unusual predatory behavior has been witnessed in three parts of the world: California, South Africa and Australia. But the most shocking outcome is the disappearance of the other sharks after the event. How are they communicating with their kin and getting out of dodge when the killer whales move in? (Thursday, July 15, 10/9c, National Geographic)

SharkFest Classics

Secrets of the Bull Shark

Secrets of the Bull Shark unravels the mystery of these dangerous giants: how they migrate and how they hunt. (Wednesday, July 7, 4/3c, Thursday, July 8, 2a/1c, Monday, July 12, 3/2c, Tuesday, July 13, 4a/3c, National Geographic)

Sharkcano

World-renowned shark scientist Dr. Michael Heithaus is on a mission to reveal the mysterious connection between sharks and volcanoes. (Friday, July 9, 2/1c, Saturday, July 10, 4a/3c, Wednesday, July 14, 1/12c, Thursday, July 15, 4a/3c, National Geographic)

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

Marine biologist Kori Garza and Emmy Award-winning underwater cinematographer Andy Casagrande capture hunting tactics between two tiger sharks. (Sunday, July 11, 9:30a/8:30c, National Geographic)

Shark Week New Specials

Crikey! It’s Shark Week

Robert Irwin comes face to face with a Great White Shark for the ﬁrst time ever with shark conservationists Paul de Gelder and Madison Stewart. Following his father’s footsteps, he will get as close as possible to these incredible creatures to determine which apex predator reigns supreme – Crocs or Great Whites? (Sunday, July 11, 8/7c, Discovery)

Stranger Sharks

Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things are teaming up for the ultimate Shark Week adventure…exploring abandoned undersea ruins and man-made artificial reefs searching for the strangest sharks in the ocean. (Monday, July 12, discovery+)

The Real Sharknado

We have all seen the movies, sharks jumping into boats, circling in tornados, and risking their lives to attack humans. Could these shark feasts happen? Ian Ziering and Tara Reid pick up their chainsaws once again – this time with the help of Dr. Tristan Guttridge and to see if a real Sharknado could happen. (Wednesday, July 14, 9/8c, Discovery)

Shark Week Classics

Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy

Shark Week teams up with Guy Fieri and his son Hunter in the Bahamas to experience local cuisine and explore and understand what makes the waters around these islands the ideal all-you-can-eat buffet for such a wide variety of shark species. (Sunday, July 11, 2/1c, Discovery)

Phelps vs Shark: Great Gold vs Great White

Sharks, the world’s fastest and most efficient predators. Michael Phelps, our greatest champion to ever get in the water. A Shark Week first brings an event so monumental, no one has ever attempted it before. Phelps vs Shark — the race is on! (Sunday, July 11, 3/2c and Wednesday, July 14, 2/1c, Discovery)

Shark Vortex

Greg Skomal and Joe Romiero return to Shark Week to study the annual phenomenon that brings 30 species of shark into the waters of southern New England. With a focus on makos, great whites and porbeagles, these sharks can out-swim, out-think and out-compete all the others. (Friday, July 16, 10a/9c, Discovery)