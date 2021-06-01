‘SpongeBob’ Spinoff ‘The Patrick Star Show’: Nickelodeon Releases Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Nickelodeon is ready to dive back under the sea as the network releases a sneak peek (watch below) of the new SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, The Patrick Star Show.

Bill Fagerbakke returns to voice the dimwitted pink starfish in the 13-episode series from Nickelodeon Animation Studio. The show is a prequel based around the Star family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination. The story follows younger Patrick’s life at home, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his TV-turned-bedroom.

“The Star family’s unpredictable adventures often inform, integrate, and sometimes even interfere with Patrick’s TV show, but one thing is for sure: his bizarre life always makes for great television,” reads the logline for the new series.

Jill Talley (Karen on SpongeBob SquarePants) voices Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who works behind the scenes to make sure her brother’s show runs smoothly. Patrick’s kooky and fun-loving parents, Cecil and Bunny Star, are voiced by fellow SpongeBob alum Thomas F. Wilson and Cree Summer, respectively. Meanwhile, veteran voice-actor Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) stars as Patrick’s genius grandpa, GrandPat Star.

Also featuring in the new show are several iconic voices from the original series, including Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

The Patrick Star Show marks the second SpongeBob spinoff in 2021. Earlier this year, Paramount+ launched Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, a computer-animated prequel featuring the show’s characters as aged-down children attending a summer camp.

Executive produced by previous SpongeBob collaborators Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, and Jennie Monica, the new series is set to premiere this July on Nickelodeon.