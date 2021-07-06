Watch the New Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’ (VIDEO)

Horror fans are in for a summer treat with Netflix’s Fear Street, which has now dropped the trailer for this coming Friday’s installment of the R. L. Stine trilogy.

As can be seen in the trailer (watch below), Fear Street Part 2: 1978 promises many classic horror tropes, including summer camp getaways, teenage romance, blood and guts, and, of course, a masked axe murderer. All of this action appropriately set to Gloria Gaynor’s popular disco hit, “I Will Survive,” released in October 1978.

Based on Stine’s best-selling novels of the same name, the Fear Street trilogy is set in the town of Shadyside, where a sinister force has been haunting the citizens for 300 years. The first film, Part 1: 1994, which dropped on Netflix last week, follows a group of teenagers who discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978, which lands on the streamer on Friday, July 9, also takes place in the cursed town of Shadyside. However, this time the story takes us back to the Seventies to Camp Nightwing, a summer camp where a crazed killer is on a murder spree, turning the fun in the sun into a gruesome fight for survival. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 will close out the series on July 16.

The movies star Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke alongside Gillian Jacobs (Love), Olivia Scott Welch (Panic), Kiana Madeira (Trinkets), Benjamin Flores Jr. (Your Honor), Emily Rudd (Dynasty), Ashley Zukerman (A Teacher), and many more. Several cast members play different roles in each film, an intentional choice by the trilogy’s director, Leigh Janiak (Scream: The TV Series).

“I’ve been obsessed with shows like Quantum Leap that use the same actors but put them in different time periods. There’s something really satisfying about it,” said Janiak. “I’m also just personally interested in the idea of the past repeating itself, of ideas of reincarnation and being attached to your ancestors. I just thought it was fun. And I thought it would also be satisfying to be able to revisit characters that we had killed in the first two movies and to see them again.”